New mom Nikki Bella has been raising her bub Matteo by herself while fiance Artem Chigvintsev films ‘DWTS’ — and she gave him an adorable new hairstyle.

Nikki Bella, 36, showed off her newborn son Matteo‘s cute, spiky hair, offering fans a glimpse into her life with the adorable tot while Artem Chigvintsev is away. The former WWE star took to her Instagram Story on September 17, and filmed Matteo in her lap. The bub wore a black onesie and had his brown hair spiked into a huge mohawk-style ‘do. Nikki cooed, asking her mini-me if he liked her fresh manicure and new, longer hair. “Mommy’s just trying to fit in with you, with your cool hair mister,” Nikki could be heard saying in one of the clips. Aw!

Matteo’s doting dad Artem Chigvintsev has recently headed into rehearsals for season 29 of Dancing with the Stars and he’s “already missing” his fiancé and mini-me son. He shared an update from his DWTS trailer on September 11, letting fans know how he’s feeling about the separation. “Finally got situated in my trailer for the next, hopefully, 11 weeks,” he began. “Welcome to my house. I need to swap those pictures behind me to Nicole and Matteo’s pictures, obviously, to feel like I’m actually home.”

Artem also posted an adorable pic of the Total Bellas star holding their tiny tot in their kitchen, captioning the snap, “Missing my loves already @thenikkibella.” Later that day, Nikki posted a screenshot of her texts with Artem, which included a photo of her holding two bottles of breast milk, accompanied by the message, “Look what mama just pumped!!!” Artem sweetly replied, “So proud.”

A source close to the pro dancer spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively about how the new dad was feeling about going back to work so soon after welcoming a young son. “He is going back to Dancing so he can provide for the family and be a father that supports his child,” the insider dished. The source also told HL that Artem wants to set a good example for Matteo, and prove he has a strong work ethic.