Brendon Urie & Wife Expecting 1st Baby, Singer Ends Panic! At The Disco To Focus On Family

Brendon Urie and his wife Sarah are expecting their first child! The singer, 35, shared that his wife, 35, was pregnant in a social media post on his band Panic! At The Disco‘s Instagram account on Tuesday, January 24. With the exciting news that he was going to become a dad for the first time, he did reveal that unfortunately, he’d decided to call it a day with P!ATD. “Well, it’s been a hell of a journey,” he wrote in the post. “But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin.”

Brendon began the statement by reflecting on how far he and the group came from their beginnings in Las Vegas. He explained that he was very excited to become a dad and see where life would go for him and his wife, who he has been married to since 2013. “Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting,” he wrote. “I look forward to this next adventure.”

With the news that he’s going to be a father, Brendon did share this meant that he would be laying P!ATD to rest. “I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more,” he wrote, before extending his thanks to the fans who made the band’s career so memorable. ” I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you.”

Brendon shared that the band’s upcoming UK and European tour, which will run from February 20 to March 10, will be the band’s final run. He concluded with one more word of gratitude. “I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing,” he wrote.

Panic! At The Disco formed in 2004, by Brendon, guitarist Ryan Ross, bassist Brent Wilson, and drummer Spencer Smith. They released their debut record A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out in 2005, which was met with tons of critical acclaim and had the hit song “I Write Sins Not Tragedies,” which has long been considered the group’s signature song. Wilson left the band following their world tour after their first record. Ryan left the group after their 2008 sophomore effort Pretty. Odd. Brendon and Spencer continued for two more records, but the drummer eventually left the band in 2015. Brendon was the sole official member of the band for the group’s final three releases Death of a Bachelor (2016), Pray For The Wicked (2018), and Viva Las Vengeance (2022). Outside of the group, Brendon has been featured as a guest vocalist with artists like Taylor Swift, Juice Wrld, and more.