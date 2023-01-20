Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Reveals If Ronnie & Sam Will Ever Return To ‘Jersey Shore’

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is finally addressing the question on every Jersey Shore fans’ mind. Will Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi Sweetheart Giancola ever return to the series? The answer isn’t simple. “He needs to, you know what I mean, and that would be up to him,” Mike told TooFab in a new interview. “He needs to have relationships with everyone. It can’t just be once every couple months. I keep telling him that he needs to keep relationships with the cast and that would remain to be seen and that would be up to him.”

Ronnie famously stepped away from the series in 2021 to formally seek treatment for “mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long.” The move came after an arrest for intimate partner violence. His last episode was in January of 2022, though he briefly returned for an episode over the summer, during which he expressed a desire to reconcile with cast members. “Seeing him in the future is definitely a TBD,” Mike said. “I hope that he has taken this time off seriously … and I’m sure if he is in better place, there might be an opportunity in the future to see him again.” Mike added that the decision “wouldn’t be up” to him.

As for Sammi, she opted not to join the enormously popular show’s reboot in 2018. “I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and my relationship,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. Mike also briefly addressed Sammi’s infamous decision to block Snooki on social media. “I don’t know why Sammi blocked Snooki,” he told the outlet. “I think she recently blocked her again, to be honest with you.”

And will Sammi return to the show? “I guess she’s happy with her significant other, but if I was here I would come back and I would tell my story,” he said. “But I guess that’s also a TBD as well.”