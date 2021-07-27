‘Jersey Shore’ Alum Sammi Giancola Reveals Whether She Actually Split From Fiancé After Breakup Buzz

Over a month after being spotted without her ring, Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola finally revealed if she and fiancé Christian Biscardi have called off their engagement.

It’s official: Sammi Giancola is a single woman. The 34-year-old Jersey Shore alum confirmed her split from fiancé Christian Biscardi in a TikTok video she posted on Monday (July 26). In the clip, Sammi answered several questions about her life — including her relationship status — via the viral Chopping Dance trend. “Are you single?” one question said that flashed on the screen, to which she replied “Yes.” Another question asked Sammi if she was “happy,” and she said, “YESSS!”

Fans predicted that Sammi and Christian called it quits after the former reality star was first pictured without her ring on in early June. Plus, fans realized she and Christian stopped following each other on Instagram. Christian had also deleted all photos of Sammie from his page, while Sammie had not posted or mentioned Christian on her account since December 2020, when she talked about their favorite holiday traditions on her Youtube channel.

Then on June 14, Sammi and Christian’s breakup seemed all but confirmed when she went without her engagement ring at the grand opening of her boutique, Sweetheart Coast, in Ocean City, N.J. Christian was also not present for the event, while all of Sammi’s other loved ones were there. Despite the breakup buzz, Sammi stayed mum on the status of her engagement until her TikTok video.

Sammi announced that she and Christian had gotten engaged in March 2019, after nearly two years of dating. She made the big reveal with a picture of her engagement ring; a beautiful 4 carat princess cut diamond, designed by Paul Cozzi of Cozzi Jewelers. In an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife, Paul said that Christian was very involved with designing the perfect ring for Sammi, saying, “Christian got in touch with me on Instagram around two to three months ago. We talked and then he came in for a meeting, we went over some ideas and what exactly he wanted.”

After getting engaged, Sammi also uploaded a picture of the moment Christian got down on one knee and proposed. The two were standing in front of a gorgeous background of palm trees, with Sammi looking beautiful in a blue dress and white flip flops as she wiped tears from her eyes. “I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness,” Sammi wrote. “Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate.”