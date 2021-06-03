Watch

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Spotted Without Engagement Ring Amidst Split Speculation

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola took to Instagram to share a video of the application process for her favorite self-tanner, which featured Sammi going without her engagement ring from Christian Biscardi.

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola spent some time showing her devoted fans what her self-tanning process looks like, amid speculation that her engagement to Christian Biscardi is over. The Jersey Shore alum, 34, posted a tutorial video on June 2, which featured the star going through the steps of applying the Get Into The Limelight™ self-tanner. During the video, fans noticed that there was something missing on Sammi.

The former MTV reality star opted to forgo her dazzling engagement ring on her left hand. Of course, the missing piece of jewelry could have been for a practical reason — Sammi was applying self-tanner, after all! Few, if any, fans asked about her relationship status, and instead asked questions about the self-tanner, including how long it lasts.

“It lasts for a few days!” Sammi assured one of her fans in the comment section to her post. The social media influencer’s latest video comes amid speculation that she and her fiancé, Christian, have called it quits on their engagement. Fans started wondering if Sammi and Christian were ready to call off their romance after some noticed that the two don’t follow one another on Instagram any more, per People.

Sammi Sweetheart Giancola at the Summer Classic charity basketball game at Barclays Center in New York on August 21, 2014 [Mediapunch/Shutterstock].
Not only have the two seemingly unfollowed each other, but they haven’t posted any new pics together in a number of months. Christian and Sammi started dating back in 2017, and he proposed to her roughly two years later. After Christian popped the question, Sammi immediately accepted, and shared the exciting news on Instagram. “I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness,” Sammi began the caption to her March 2019 engagement announcement. “Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate,” she went on, adding a cute red heart emoji.