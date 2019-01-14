‘Jersey Shore’s Sammi Giancola Will Be Engaged To BF Christian ‘Very Soon’: Is Ronnie Over Her?
Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ will have an engagement ring on her finger sooner than you think! And, HollywoodLife has learned how her ex, Ronnie Magro is feeling about it, after his nasty split and alleged bloody fight with ex!
If you’ve kept up with the Jersey Shore franchise, you’ll know that MTV premiered the show’s spinoff, Jersey Shore Family Vacation in April 2018. But, Sammi Sweetheart was noticeably absent. She later explained that she chose “not to join the show this season” to try and “avoid potentially toxic situations.” And, it’s safe to assume that her statement had something to do with her ex-boyfriend, Ronnie, who she was often seen fighting with on the show.
Her statement, which she posted via Instagram in March, continued: “I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my business and my relationship. I am not the same as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially awkward situations.” Sammi and Ron dated on and off for about eight years — three of which were documented on Jersey Shore from 2009-2012.