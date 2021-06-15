Jersey Shore’s Sammi Giancola Fuels Split Speculation As She Goes Ringless In New Pics

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola is no longer wearing the ring Christian Biscardi gave her when he proposed in March 2020.

Sammi Giancola, 34, was in Ocean City, New Jersey, for the grand-opening of her boutique, Sweetheart Coast, on June 14. And when she was cutting the ribbon and posing with fans, all eyes were on one very important missing accessory; her engagement ring! So did she and fiance, Christian Biscardi, really split? See the pics below!

Breakup speculation started in early June, when Sammi was first pictured without her ring on. Plus, fans realized she and Christian stopped following each other on Instagram. Christian had also deleted all photos of Sammie from his page, while the Jersey Shore alum had not posted or mentioned Christian on her account since December 2020, when she talked about their favorite holiday traditions on her Youtube channel.

Sammi announced that she and Christian had gotten engaged in March 2019, after nearly two years of dating. She made the big reveal with a picture of her engagement ring; a beautiful 4 carat princess cut diamond, designed by Paul Cozzi of Cozzi Jewelers. In an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife, Paul said that Christian was very involved with designing the perfect ring for Sammi, saying, “Christian got in touch with me on Instagram around two to three months ago. We talked and then he came in for a meeting, we went over some ideas and what exactly he wanted.”

Along with the picture of the eye-blinding engagement ring, Sammi had also uploaded a picture of the moment Christian got down on one knee and proposed. The two were standing in front of a gorgeous background of palm trees, with Sammi looking beautiful in a blue dress and white flip flops, with her hair straight and cascading down her back, as she wiped tears from her eyes.

Following her store’s grand opening, Sammi took to Instagram to thank her supporters and the local community, writing, “I just want to say thank you to everyone that came out yesterday for the Grand Opening of @sweetheartcoast ! I can’t thank you enough for supporting me!! It was so fun seeing and meeting you all, you all rock! Special thank you to the town of Ocean City NJ, @oceancityvacation especially the police & surrounding stores on the boardwalk! If you are ever visiting please support all Ocean City local businesses! It’s official, let the Summer begin..Come shop away @sweetheartcoast IS NOW OPEN!!”