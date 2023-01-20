Supermodel Martha Hunt’s Trainer Shares A Full Body Workout You Can Do Using A Chair: Exclusive

If you are feeling unmotivated this new year, have no fear because we have a great workout that requires no equipment. Celeb trainer to Victoria’s Secret model, Martha Hunt and founder of international barre & pilates brand, Xtend Barre, Andrea Rogers, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY the full-body workout you can do with just a chair.

The full-body barre workout Andrea shared can be done using a chair, stool, or countertop.

1. Releves: Releve is a move where your heels are together with your toes apart – lift and lower your heels in this position 16 times.

2. Plies: Turn your feet out and bend both legs, pulsing for 16 counts.

3. Plies on Releve: This is an advanced plie pulse done on your toes with heels up. Pulse 16 times.

4. 2nd Position Plies: Step feet wider than hips, bend and extend both legs eight times.

5. 2nd Position Pulse: Hold 2nd position Plie and pulse 16 times.

Taking breaks in between working is essential, Andrea admits, and to take some breaks but get your body moving, Andrea suggests, “Stand behind your chair, using it for support like a barre. 1st position – heels together, toes apart, triangle shape, bend your knees (plie) and begin to pulse. To advance, lift your heels off the floor (releve), and keep pulsing.”

“Want to sculpt and stretch during your quick break?” Andrea shared, “Begin kneeling on all 4s (quadruped plank), hold for 4 counts, then lift to down dog stretch for 4 counts; repeat; advancing to a flow tempo.”

Andrea also shared a full-body workout which you can follow below.

Warmup:

“2nd Position – open feet wider than hips, and turned out

Plie/ Tendu – Bend both legs, lift up to tap toe (alternating sides)

Standing Pushups:

“Standing with palms internally rotated, pressed into counter, banister, or wall, begin wide elbow pushups – do 2 Sets of 8, followed by a static pushup hold for eight counts. Then you can do a wide elbow pushup pulse with tiny micro bends – do 2 sets of 8.

Floor Arms:

“Tricep Dips – 1 set of 8 slow, 2 sets of 8 pulsing

Quadruped (all 4s) Plank – Lift to down dog 8 slow, 8 tempo

Hold Quadruped Plank and Pulse – 1 Set of 8”

For more easy and effective workouts Andrea suggests, “Xtend Barre is a quick, efficient way to sculpt your entire body even from the comfort of your own home. It requires little to no equipment, grab a sturdy chair, bar stool, or countertop and get sculpting! Try all of our Xtend Barre workouts as well as XB Pilates on the Openfit App. We even offer Xtend Barre LIVE Classes!