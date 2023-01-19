Brittany Snow Files For Divorce From Husband Tyler Stanaland 4 Months After Splitting

UPDATE (Jan. 19, 2023 — 9pm ET): On Jan. 19, 2023, it was reported that Brittany filed for divorce, according to TMZ. Irreconcilable differences was listed as the reason for the split, and the actress said they have a prenup. This news comes four months after their Sept. 2022 split.

ORIGINAL STORY: Brittany Snow, 36, and Tyler Stanaland, 33, are getting a divorce. The actress and her husband are going their separate ways after two years of marriage, according to a statement on Instagram, shared by both Tyler and Brittany on Wednesday, Sept. 14. “After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another,” the pair both wrote. “We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

Brittany and Tyler’s divorce news comes after the former lovebirds made headlines when Tyler claimed his Selling the OC co-star Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him more than once when he was still married to Brittany. “One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well. And so on the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that there isn’t drama,” Tyler said on the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast in summer 2022.

“We can all focus on what we should be doing,” he continued. “But that was something where I had to kind of set some hard lines and some boundaries and reconsider the social environment a bit. Nothing happened. It was just … something that, you know, you don’t do to somebody who is married.”

Kayla also spoke out, in an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, and claimed she felt Tyler was flirtatious as well. “[What] I would love for my fans to know about the incident is that nothing has ever happened or even come close to it,” she said in the interview. “One thing leads to another and we all get very flirtatious with each other. And me being a single woman for a very long time, I felt some sort of reciprocation from Tyler flirting back.”

She later revealed that she and Tyler “squashed” any beef and are still friends. “We squashed it and moved on [a] long time ago. We are in good terms,” Kayla wrote on Instagram on Aug. 27. “It’s other that kept going on about it. Not us.”

Tyler also agreed with her statement. “We talked about what happened, and she apologized. It was squashed,” he confirmed. “That’s the funny thing about the show because the drama gets dragged out, but her and I are great. I don’t know that our friendship will ever be what it once was. Just because once that line is crossed, I have to keep my walls up. But we’re totally fine.”

Tyler and Brittany started dating in 2018, and in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, she shared how she knew that he was “the one” after just two dates. “It was actually… it sounds really creepy, but it actually was on our second date [I knew he was the one],” Brittany gushed back in Feb. 2020 as they planned their wedding. “We were actually playing UNO at a bar, and he was talking to me about his values and about how much he loves his mom and how he really valued being in a committed relationship and what he saw for his future and I was like, ‘Wow this really hot guy has the best values!’”

The couple got engaged in 2019 and wed in 2020, sharing the gorgeous photos to social media. They also opened up about their feelings about the special day. “The most memorable thing was staring into her eyes and giving my vows,” Tyler shared at the time. “There were 100 people there watching but it felt like it was just us. We also took a moment to ourselves right after the ceremony to soak in the moment. We cried, hugged, laughed. And we had a margarita and some cocktail hour appetizers waiting for us.”