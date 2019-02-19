Brittany Snow Engaged To BF Tyler Stanaland — See Her Gorgeous Ring

We’ve got a pitch perfect proposal on our hands! Brittany Snow is engaged to her boyfriend Tyler Stanaland & the pics are gorgeous!

Congratulations are in order for actress Brittany Snow and her realtor/surfer boyfriend Tyler Stanaland who got engaged a few weeks ago, according to an exciting Instagram post by the Pitch Perfect star. “A couple weeks ago, I said “YES” about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams. After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know… this happened,” Brittany, 32, wrote under three stunning black and white photos of the couple. “I’m still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I’ve ever felt. Thank you @tylerstanaland for the happiest day of my life & for not proposing in this creepy empty restaurant.” They’re adorable!

In the black and white pics, the couple sit in a booth in a restaurant and kiss, while the other photos in the carousel show a close-up of the stunning diamond ring! In September 2018, Brittany openly admitted to Us Weekly that she was “in love” with Tyler, who she had just started sharing photos of on her IG after being super private about their romance. It’s unclear when exactly the pair got together, but Brittany did tell the outlet she decided to be “very public about it for the first time in my life and that’s very strange to me. I made a conscious decision —I’m very private and I made a conscious decision to, I don’t know, be less hard on myself.”

“I keep things very to myself because I feel like the magic gets lost if you promote it too much, but I don’t know!” she continued. “When you’re in love … I just don’t want to think about it too much anymore.” We’re so happy for the engaged couple!