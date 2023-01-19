‘Bachelorette’s DeAnna Pappas & Stephen Stagliano Split After 11 Years Of Marriage

DeAnna Pappas and Stephen Stagliano walked down the aisle in 2011 and have two children together. Learn about their separation here.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
January 19, 2023 4:55PM EST
DeAnna Pappas and Stephen Stagliano
View gallery
(FILE) Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Announce Split After Nearly 5 Years of Marriage. WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - OCTOBER 21: American actor Jason Momoa and wife/American actress Lisa Bonet arrive at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+'s 'See' held at the Fox Village Theater on October 21, 2019 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (FILE) Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Announce Split After Nearly 5 Years of Marriage, Westwood, United States - 12 Jan 2022
American football quarterback Tom Brady and wife/Brazilian fashion model Gisele Bündchen (Gisele Bundchen) arrive at the UCLA IoES Hollywood For Science Gala held at a Private Estate in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. UCLA IoES Hollywood For Science Gala, Private Estate, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States - 22 Feb 2019
Ines de Ramon, Paul Wesley 'The Game Changers' film screening, Arrivals, New York, USA - 09 Sep 2019
Image Credit: John Salangsang/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Another Bachelor Nation couple bites the dust. The Bachelorette Season 4 lead DeAnna Pappas and her husband, Stephen Stagliano, have announced the end of their marriage after more than 10 years together. “It is with immense sadness, Stephen & I have decided to end our relationship as a couple. We have been working hard for a long time — both as a married couple & as individuals & have come to the conclusion to remain separate,” the 41-year-old television host and mommy blogger wrote in a Jan. 19 Instagram post.

“We remain loving parents to our beautiful children, Addison & Austin, & will continue to raise them together with love & faith,” the statement continued. “We ask you to respect our privacy during this difficult time as we navigate the new normal. We want to thank our dear friends & family for your endless support & many, many prayers during what has become the most difficult time of our lives.”

Although DeAnna led The Bachelorette in 2008, she was first introduced to the franchise during Brad Womack’s first Bachelor season in 2007 (he also led the show in 2011). After being dumped by Brad during his proposal episode, DeAnna went on to get engaged to Jesse Csincsak during her finale episode. Sadly, they did not make it to the alter. DeAnna then met her future husband through Bachelorette Season 5 contestant Michael Stagliano, who is Stephen’s twin brother, per ABC News.

DeAnna Pappas and Stephen Stagliano
DeAnna Pappas and Stephen Stagliano arrive at the 4th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles (Photo: John Salangsang/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The reality star and Stephen walked down the aisle in 2011 and had their first child, a daughter named Addison, in Feb. 2014. They welcomed their son Austin in March 2016.

DeAnna and Stephen didn’t seem to hint at any trouble in paradise on social media leading up to their divorce, but they were open about the fact that they attend couples’ counseling in a 2018 interview with Us Weekly. “We pay thousands of dollars for counseling, so we’re doing great!” the reality star and blogger joked. “Not that we were ever not.” She added, “We think you’re crazy if you don’t go to therapy. We are all a product of our environment and how we were raised and none of us are perfect.”

In a June 2022 Father’s Day post, DeAnna gushed about how much Stephen means to her and their kids. “Happy Father’s Day to our guy! He’s way more than a dad to us…he’s our world!! Best dad to Addison & Austin,” she wrote alongside a photo of Austin and their children at what appears to be a wedding. Two months later, she memorialized Addison’s first day of third grade and Austin’s first day of first grade with a family selfie, as seen above.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad