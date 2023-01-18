Catelynn Lowell Reveals Why She Revealed Ashley Jones’ Pregnancy On ‘Teen Mom Family Reunion’

'Teen Mom' star Catelynn Lowell didn't mince words when explaining why she revealed Ashley Jones' pregnancy on the 'Teen Mom Family Reunion.'

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
January 18, 2023 11:59PM EST
View gallery
Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn LowellMTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2018
**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Stars attend the 2018 VMA Gifting Experience presented by Altec Lansing at Domenico Vacca in New York, NY. Pictured: Catelynn Baltierra,Tyler Baltierra Ref: SPL5017130 190818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Steve Mack / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: MTV

Reality TV star Catelynn Lowell, 30, isn’t apologizing for revealing Ashley Jones‘ pregnancy. Catelynn took to her verified Twitter account to break it down for her 1.2 million loyal followers. “At the time of this whole altercation between Ashley & Briana, there were only 2 of us girls who knew Ashley was pregnant,” she wrote in part in the January 18 Tweet. The explanation came after a terrific physical altercation between Briana DeJesus and Ashley, which aired on the Tuesday, January 17 episode. In it, Briana threatened to “kick” Ashley’s throat. Ashley spit, and items were thrown. Catelynn, meanwhile, updated her costars on the news that Ashley was pregnant.

“I was outside when the actual physical part of the fight happened but I told Ashley (after all the yelling incident at dinner) that she doesn’t need this stress, drama, etc. because it’s not good for her & the baby!” Catelynn continued in the tweet, in part. “It was AFTER I knew about the physical attacks & risks, that I decided to let Jade know about Ashley being pregnant so that way everyone would at least know! Because I wasn’t sure what was going to happen!”

She continued the extended statement, defending her decision to let the news out, on the grounds of her concern for the baby and the pregnancy. “Was it right of me to tell Jade about Ashley being pregnant? No! …” she admitted. “But honestly, I never thought Ashley would ever get physical & take that kind of risk with someone knowing she’s pregnant! If I were ever trying to fight some girl, I’d want to know if she’s pregnant or not! Or if I had a friend I knew who was hiding a pregnancy & she didn’t have control of her emotions & was about to get into a physical altercation with someone, you best believe I’d be running up there screaming at everyone involved, ‘She’s pregnant! Don’t touch her!’ so I could try & lessen the risk of something dangerous happening to her & her baby!”

Catelynn Lowell and Ashley Jones
MTV

Some of Catelynn’s fans agreed with her decision. “Standing up for what you believe in hurts sometimes,” one follower commented. “If they fought and something bad happened, they’d ask why you didn’t stop it. Also spitting on someone is vile. Just don’t.” Others didn’t think it was her news to tell, regardless of the circumstances. “But like you know Jade & Ashley aren’t friends…why would you tell her business?” questioned another.

Catelynn, of course, is a mom herself. The Teen Mom OG star has four children — Carolyn, 13, who was born in 2009, and whom she and Tyler Baltierra put up for adoption. The duo subsequently welcomed three more kids together, including Novalee, 7, Vaeda, 3, and Rya, 1.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad