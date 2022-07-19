‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’: Luke’s Mom & Sister Lunge At Kayla During Wild Fight

Kayla Sessler and Luke Davis‘ feud with his family reached a fever pitch during the July 19 episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant. Their fight from last year led to a year of “awkward moments”, so everyone thought it would be best to meet up and hash things out. But when Kayla learned that Luke’s mom was saying bad things about her at daughter Arya‘s birthday party, she felt a bit differently about making things nice. And when Kayla and Luke finally met up with his family to make peace, things quickly got heated.

What happens when the pot finally boils over? All-new #YoungandPregnant next Tuesday at 9p on @mtv. ✨ pic.twitter.com/WI1h5OFrPm — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) July 13, 2022

The conversation first touched upon why everyone got mad the last time they fought. Luke’s family said they were just defending him because they felt he was being mistreated by Kayla, but Kayla said Luke wasn’t mad about her cheating anymore, so they shouldn’t be either. Then, when Kayla started questioning why Luke’s mom said bad things about her at Arya’s party, all hell broke loose. Luke’s mom said she should be able to say whatever she wants, wherever she wants, but Kayla disagreed. Luke’s mom then called her a “bitch”, while Kayla dropped an F-bomb and told her not to do that. But before anything else could be said, both Luke’s mom and sister lunged at Kayla. Fortunately, security stepped in before things turned physical, but things got so heated that we don’t know how they’ll ever get past this. Luke and Kayla left quickly after the fight escalated, but not before Luke’s mom called Kayla a “stupid ass”.

Meanwhile, Rachel Beavers’ attempts to get her license were thwarted when she learned she had to deal with some unfulfilled consequences after driving without a license when she was younger. But instead of taking responsibility for any of it, she just blamed her mom. Rachel said that if she never moved back in with her mom at 14, she’d be in a much better spot. However, when her boyfriend, Noah, suggested that she go take the required defensive driving course as soon as possible, she came up with a million excuses as to why she wanted to wait. He couldn’t believe that she wasn’t taking any initiative.

Later, Brianna Jaramillo tried to get over her ex by dipping her toes back in the dating pool, but it only made her realize that she’s not ready to date again. She’s still hurt by her split with Briggs — especially since they went “back and forth” to each other quite a bit after their breakup — so she just wants to focus her attention on her family and friends at this time.

In other Teen Mom news, Kiaya got into a fight with her imprisoned ex because she took forever to set up a video call between him and their son, while Madisen‘s dad and his girlfriend found her and Christian a house to rent, so they’ll be moving out on their own now.

Want more drama? New episodes of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant air Tuesdays at 9pm on MTV.