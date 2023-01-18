PaleyFest LA 2023: ‘Yellowjackets,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & More Shows In The Lineup

Get ready for one incredible PaleyFest LA. The Paley Center for Media announced the full lineup for PaleyFest LA, which will take place at the Dolby Theatre from March 31 to April 4, 2023. This spring, your favorite stars from some of TV’s latest hits will be sitting down to discuss their shows and what’s to come.

The annual PaleyFest LA event will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes conversations with leading stars from the most acclaimed and buzzworthy TV shows, screenings of special preview and premiere content, never-before-seen TV footage, and an interactive Q&A with festival attendees. Here’s the full lineup for PaleyFest LA 2023.

The Mandalorian — March 31 at 7:30 pm PT

An epic opening night celebration featuring a special screening selected for this event by the producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with:

Jon Favreau, Showrunner & Executive Producer

Dave Filoni, Executive Producer

Rick Famuyiwa, Executive Producer

Abbott Elementary — April 1 at 2:00 pm PT

A hilarious celebration for one of TV’s best comedies! Special screening, conversation, and Q&A with:

Quinta Brunson, “Janine Teagues,” Creator & Executive Producer

Tyler James Williams, “Gregory Eddie”

Lisa Ann Walter, “Melissa Schemmenti”

Chris Perfetti, “Jacob Hill”

William Stanford Davis, “Mr. Johnson”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Barbara Howard”

Yellowstone — April 1 at 7:00 pm PT

The global phenomenon makes its PaleyFest debut! Featuring a special screening selected for this event by the producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with:

Kevin Costner, Executive Producer, “John Dutton”

Kelly Reilly, “Beth Dutton”

Cole Hauser, “Rip Wheeler”

Luke Grimes, “Kayce Dutton”

Kelsey Asbille, “Monica Dutton”

Wes Bentley, “Jamie Dutton”

Gil Birmingham, “Thomas Rainwater”

Jacki Weaver, “Caroline Warner”

Grey’s Anatomy — April 2 at 2:00 pm PT

Celebrating this PaleyFest favorite featuring a special screening selected for this event by the producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with:

Krista Vernoff, Showrunner & Executive Producer

Debbie Allen, Executive Producer, “Catherine Fox”

Chandra Wilson, “Miranda Bailey”

James Pickens, Jr., “Richard Webber”

Kevin McKidd, “Owen Hunt”

Caterina Scorsone, “Amelia Shepherd”

Camilla Luddington, “Jo Wilson”

Kelly McCreary, “Maggie Pierce”

Kim Raver, “Teddy Altman”

Jake Borelli, “Levi Schmitt”

Anthony Hill, “Winston Ndugu”

Alexis Floyd, “Simone Griffith”

Harry Shum, Jr., “Benson ‘Blue’ Kwan”

Adelaide Kane, “Jules Millen”

Midori Francis, “Mika Yasuda”

Niko Terho, “Lucas Adams”

The Late Late Show with James Corden — April 2 at 7:00 pm PT

Featuring a special screening selected for this event by the Producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with:

James Corden, Host & Executive Producer

Ben Winston, Executive Producer

Rob Crabbe, Executive Producer

Yellowjackets — April 3 at 7:30 pm PT

Featuring a special premiere screening selected for this event by the producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with:

Jonathan Lisco, Showrunner & Executive Producer

Ashley Lyle, Showrunner & Executive Producer

Bart Nickerson, Showrunner & Executive Producer

Melanie Lynskey, “Shauna”

Christina Ricci, “Misty”

Juliette Lewis, “Natalie”

Tawny Cypress, “Taissa”

Simone Kessell, “Lottie”

Lauren Ambrose, “Van”

Sophie Nélisse, “Teen Shauna”

Sophie Thatcher, “Teen Natalie”

Samantha Hanratty, “Teen Misty”

Courtney Eaton, “Teen Lottie”

Liv Hewson, “Teen Van”

Steven Krueger, “Ben Scott”

Warren Kole, “Jeff Sadecki”

Kevin Alves, “Teen Travis”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — April 4 at 7:30 pm PT

Featuring a Special Preview Selected for this Event followed by a conversation and Q&A with:

Amy Sherman-Palladino, Creator, Writer, Director & Executive Producer

Daniel Palladino, Writer, Director & Executive Producer

Rachel Brosnahan, “Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel”

Alex Borstein, “Susie Meyerson”

Tony Shalhoub, “Abe Weissman”

Marin Hinkle, “Rose Weissman”

Michael Zegen, “Joel Maisel”

Kevin Pollak, “Moishe Maisel”

Caroline Aaron, “Shirley Maisel”

Paley Members and Citi card members can access advance tickets starting January 17, 2023, at 9:00 am PT. The general public can access tickets on January 20, 2023, at 9:00 am PT.