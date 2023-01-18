Britney Spears Shows Off Herself Getting New Tattoo & Hides It From Fans With Regret: ‘It Sucks’

Britney Spears, 41, admitted in her January 17 Instagram post that she’s not a fan of her new tattoo. The “Toxic” singer shared a video of herself dancing in a hotel room in Maui before the tattoo session. Britney, who was dressed in a floral pink crop top and white shorts, danced enthusiastically as she pointed to her arm and said, “Tattoo time. Tattoo time.” Britney has at least 9 other tattoos, and she seemed so excited to go under the needle once again.

After Britney changed into a long-sleeved yellow top, she said to the camera, “One day I’ll figure it out,” as the tattoo artist arrived. Britney stood up as the artist started inking a small black heart onto the pop star’s right arm. She briefly grimaced in pain, before telling the camera that the tattoo session was “very cool.” Britney hid the new tattoo at the end of the video, and in her caption, she made it clear that she wasn’t happy with it.

“Tattoo in Maui 3 days ago 😜😜😜 !!!” she wrote. “Can’t show it because it sucks 😂😂😂 !!! Like really really sucks !!! Shit 🙈🙈🙈 !!! Psss … I have to fix it 🙄🙄🙄 !!!” Britney’s fans couldn’t react to the tattoo video since she has comments turned off on her Instagram.

Britney’s resumed posting on her Instagram after she allegedly acted “erratic” and “manic” during a Jan. 13 outing with her husband Sam Asghari, 28. A TMZ report claimed that the couple went to dinner at JOEY in the San Fernando Valley and fans instantly started filming Britney once she arrived. The site claimed that the “Womanizer” singer had a meltdown at the table after Sam got up and left. HollywoodLife reached out to a rep for Britney to verify the report.

Britney later issued an Instagram statement addressing the alleged incident. “I know the news is all hyped about me being a little drunk at a restaurant… it’s like they’ll be WATCHING MY EVERY MOVE,” Britney wrote. “I’m so flattered they talk about me like a maniac THEN have the ball to talk about all the negative things that happened in my past!!!” she added.

Sam backed up his wife and debunked the reports about Britney’s behavior at the restaurant a few days later, telling TMZ, “Everybody’s filming and doing their thing. Fame comes with the territory. I went to get the car to get the hell out of there. People thought I left, but that didn’t happen. It is what it is, man.”