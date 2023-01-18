Amanda Bynes Joining ‘All That’ Cast Reunion, Marking Her 1st Public Appearance Since Conservatorship Ended

Amanda Bynes is set to make her first official public appearance since her conservatorship ended! Per Variety, the comedic actress, 36, will join the All That cast reunion at the 90s CON celebration in Hartford, Connecticut. The event runs from March 17-19, and Amanda will be appearing alongside Kel Mitchell, Lori Beth Denberg, and Danny Tamberelli for the reunion and a panel discussion. The zany Nickelodeon sketch comedy show ran from 1994-2005, lasting an impressive ten seasons.

According to Variety, a statement from the convention said there would also be meet and greet opportunities. “Guests will have the chance to meet and greet with the All That cast for autographs, selfies and professional photo opportunities. There will also be an opportunity to take a photo on a replica of the iconic orange couch with the cast members.”

“I’m really excited to reunite with my cast mates and meet the fans at 90’s Con!,” Amanda said, while Kel hyped the whole “90s vibe” of the convention. “’Last year, I had a blast at ’90s Con promoting my book and new single ‘Blessed Mode,’” Kel said. “What better way to return than with the All That gang… including Amanda Bynes who will be joining Danny, Lori Beth, and me this year. I can’t wait to see all the 90’s fashion the fans are bringing this year! 90’s Con is a whole vibe! Let’s go!”

Amanda’s appearance will likely be met with plenty of fan adoration, and maybe a few questions about the past decade. The Easy A actress was released from a restrictive legal conservatorship involving her mother on March 22, 2022. She’s now in control of her own life decisions and finances after nearly 10 years under the complex arrangement, which began in July of 2013 after the actress was charged with DUI. Those charges were later dropped.

“Following today’s decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years,” she said at the time through her lawyer David A. Esquibias, in a statement to PEOPLE.

Since the conservatorship was terminated, Amanda has largely kept a low profile, though she has been seen occasionally grabbing coffee and running other errands in Los Angeles. She revealed in October of 2022 that she’s enrolled in cosmetology college to become a manicurist.