Amanda Bynes Debuts Shorter Hair While Grabbing Coffee On School Break: Before & After Photos

The former actress was seen with a black bob cut, while taking a walk after a brief break during her cosmetology class.

By:
November 29, 2022 2:53PM EST
View gallery
Amanda Bynes 2011 MTV Movie Awards, Los Angeles, America - 05 Jun 2011
EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Bynes shows off a new shorter haircut as she heads to a coffee shop in Studio City. The former child actress was seen leaving her manicurist school and heading on a solo trip to a local coffee shop. 28 Nov 2022 Pictured: Amanda Bynes. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA921612_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Bynes runs errands in Los Angeles on the heels of news that she has rekindled her romance with her ex-fiance Paul Michael. The former child TV actress, who is now studying to become a manicurist, stopped by a 7-11 for a quick coffee and then headed to CVS for a few essentials. The heart tattoo on her left cheek, which she has been in the process of having removed, was still visible and she sported long white nails, vaping as she walked. Bynes, 36, accessorized with large gold earrings which appeared to be Christian Dior designer brand, and a nose ring. 24 Oct 2022 Pictured: Amanda Bynes. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA910952_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Snorlax / MEGA

Amanda Bynes has a brand-new hairstyle! The actress, 36, was seen with a shorter haircut while taking a coffee break during one of her cosmetology classes on Monday, November 28. Amanda kept a low-profile, wearing shades as she headed to the coffee shop, but her new hair looked fabulous. While she kept the same dark black shade that she had in the past, the new style was closer to a bob than her longer look.

Amanda debuted her new hair while stepping out from her manicurist class. (Snorlax / MEGA )

Other than the new hair, Amanda rocked an all-black look, with a t-shirt, leggings, and flats. She carried a translucent blue purse, and in some photos, she was seen wheeling out a pair of large boxes, presumably with her cosmetology supplies in them. The transformation was seemingly recent because she was seen in a similar outfit with longer hair, tied back in a ponytail, at cosmetology school back in October.

Besides the hair makeover, Amanda announced that she was undergoing a career change in an October Instagram Story. She shared some behind-the-scenes looks at herself in the school and revealed that she was “at cosmetology college to become a manicurist.” The She’s The Man star seemed very excited to embark on this new chapter of her life.

Amanda is seen with her longer hair at cosmetology school in October. (Snorlax / MEGA)

Other than a new career path, it has been quite an eventful year for the Nickelodeon alum. Amanda was released from a conservatorship that she was under for nine years in March. After being freed after nearly a decade, the Hairspray star made a rare public comment thanking fans for their support in a statement to People“Following today’s decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years,” she said. “In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad