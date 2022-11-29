Amanda Bynes Debuts Shorter Hair While Grabbing Coffee On School Break: Before & After Photos

Amanda Bynes has a brand-new hairstyle! The actress, 36, was seen with a shorter haircut while taking a coffee break during one of her cosmetology classes on Monday, November 28. Amanda kept a low-profile, wearing shades as she headed to the coffee shop, but her new hair looked fabulous. While she kept the same dark black shade that she had in the past, the new style was closer to a bob than her longer look.

Other than the new hair, Amanda rocked an all-black look, with a t-shirt, leggings, and flats. She carried a translucent blue purse, and in some photos, she was seen wheeling out a pair of large boxes, presumably with her cosmetology supplies in them. The transformation was seemingly recent because she was seen in a similar outfit with longer hair, tied back in a ponytail, at cosmetology school back in October.

Besides the hair makeover, Amanda announced that she was undergoing a career change in an October Instagram Story. She shared some behind-the-scenes looks at herself in the school and revealed that she was “at cosmetology college to become a manicurist.” The She’s The Man star seemed very excited to embark on this new chapter of her life.

Other than a new career path, it has been quite an eventful year for the Nickelodeon alum. Amanda was released from a conservatorship that she was under for nine years in March. After being freed after nearly a decade, the Hairspray star made a rare public comment thanking fans for their support in a statement to People. “Following today’s decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years,” she said. “In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter.”