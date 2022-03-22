Amanda Bynes Breaks Silence On Conservatorship Ending: I’m Ready To Love ‘Independently’

Following the termination of her nine-year conservatorship, Amanda Bynes is thanking fans for their ‘well wishes’ and looks forward to her ‘next chapter.’

After a judge decided to end the conservatorship that dominated Amanda Bynes‘ life for nine years, the actress shared a statement with PEOPLE magazine on the matter. “Following today’s decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years,” the 35-year-old said, via her layer David A. Esquibias.

“In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter,” she continued. “I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can.”

The She’s the Man actress’s conservatorship officially came to an end on March 22 after a judge’s rule of her release, per TMZ. The ruling severed Amanda’s mother from the conservator role over Amanda’s person and estate — a role she’s held since 2013. Although Amanda was not present at the March 22 hearing, her attorney was in court to speak on her behalf, according to Variety.

During the brief hearing, Judge Roger L. Lund congratulated “Ms. Bynes” and wished her “good luck” moving forward.

As for her future, Amanda seems to be focusing away from show business and is more interested in fashion and the perfume industry as she’s currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. “Besides normalcy as a person and a student, I know that she is looking forward to what her next step is going to be,” her attorney told Variety.

“One of the things that she’s talking about is a fragrance line and possibly a clothing line, while she is concentrating on school,” he added. “She is very creative, so she’s trying to find an outlet for that.”