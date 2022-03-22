Statement

Amanda Bynes Breaks Silence On Conservatorship Ending: I’m Ready To Love ‘Independently’

Amanda Bynes 2011 MTV Movie Awards, Los Angeles, America - 05 Jun 2011
Amanda Bynes Amanda Bynes out and about, Los Angeles, America - 25 Aug 2015 Amanda Bynes "concerned for her physical welfare" voluntarily stopped at a Police Station in Los Angeles
Amanda BynesAmanda Bynes out and about, New York, America - 06 Oct 2014
Amanda Bynes W Lounge at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, New York, America - 13 Sep 2009 View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Following the termination of her nine-year conservatorship, Amanda Bynes is thanking fans for their ‘well wishes’ and looks forward to her ‘next chapter.’

After a judge decided to end the conservatorship that dominated Amanda Bynes‘ life for nine years, the actress shared a statement with PEOPLE magazine on the matter. “Following today’s decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years,” the 35-year-old said, via her layer David A. Esquibias.

“In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter,” she continued. “I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can.”

Amanda Bynes
Amanda Bynes (Broadimage/Shutterstock).

The She’s the Man actress’s conservatorship officially came to an end on March 22 after a judge’s rule of her release, per TMZ. The ruling severed Amanda’s mother from the conservator role over Amanda’s person and estate — a role she’s held since 2013. Although Amanda was not present at the March 22 hearing, her attorney was in court to speak on her behalf, according to Variety.

During the brief hearing, Judge Roger L. Lund congratulated “Ms. Bynes” and wished her “good luck” moving forward.

Amanda Bynes
Amanda Bynes at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock).

ALL THAT, Kel Mitchell (middle, left), Kenan Thompson (top, right), Amanda Bynes (middle, 2nd from left), 1994-2005. © Tollin/Robbins Prod. / Courtesy: Everett Collection
Photo by: Peter KramerSTAR MAX, Inc. - copyright 2002ALL RIGHTS RESERVEDTelephone/Fax: (212) 995-11964/20/02Amanda Bynes at the Nickelodeon's Kid's Choice Awards.(CA) (Star Max via AP Images)
Kelly Preston, Amanda Bynes and Oliver James pose at the premiere of her new film 'What A Girl Wants' in Hollywood, Calif. on Thursday March 27, 2003. (AP Photo/Chris Polk, Filmmagic.com)

As for her future, Amanda seems to be focusing away from show business and is more interested in fashion and the perfume industry as she’s currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. “Besides normalcy as a person and a student, I know that she is looking forward to what her next step is going to be,” her attorney told Variety.

“One of the things that she’s talking about is a fragrance line and possibly a clothing line, while she is concentrating on school,” he added. “She is very creative, so she’s trying to find an outlet for that.”