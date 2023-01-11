‘RHONY’ Star Luann de Lesseps Rocks Tiny Blue Bikini On The Beach In Mexico: Photos

It is celebrity season in Mexico! Just like Brad Pitt, Jason Bateman, and Jennifer Aniston, The Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps jetted off to the beaches of Mexico to start the new year. The 57-year-old reality star was photographed looking sensational in a tiny blue bikini while walking the shore of Tulum on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The bright blue bikini popped against her tanned skin and she accessorized with long silver necklaces to match the metal details on the swimsuit.

The mother-of-two also accessorized with a gold upper arm cuff and peacock feather earrings. At one point, she had a straw hat on over her wavy brunette, which she left down. She used black shades to protect her eyes from the sun as she lounged on a blue towel during her beach day.

Although she appeared to be alone on the beach, she was not by herself in Tulum. Luann posted an adorable Instagram selfie three days ago from the white sand beach of the vacation hotspot in a carousel that also included a pic of her with singer Christine Lucas Linsley and another friend, Elena Luna. A third photo in the fun slideshow showed her smiling as she lounged on a blue beach cushion. She wore an off-white racerback tank, frayed white shorts, a beige beaded necklace, and a beige fedora.

Luann didn’t just start the new year in a bikini; she closed out 2022 by showing off her fit figure in one. On Dec. 15, she shared a stunning image of herself rocking a black string bikini as she stood on a balcony that overlooked a picturesque palm-tree-filled neighborhood. “Pre-show pool time,” she captioned the beautiful picture. The show she was talking about was likely one of three sold-out cabaret shows she had that week.

The Bravolebrity slayed in her bikini body shortly after revealing she lost weight after getting sober. “I just got to a point in my life where I am able to have a good time without drinking … it didn’t work anymore,” she said on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live in Oct. 2022. “It’s just become a lifestyle for me that is just so much better. I’m happier. I’m healthier. I lost weight.”