‘RHONY’ Star Luann de Lesseps Rocks Tiny Blue Bikini On The Beach In Mexico: Photos

 Luann de Lesseps was seen gracefully strolling the shores of Tulum earlier this week. See the stunning photos here.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 11, 2023 8:15PM EST
Luann De Lesseps bikini
View gallery
Denise Richards and daughters Sam and Lola go for a swim in the crystal blue ocean in the Bahamas. Denise was wearing a tiny blue bikini and had a blast playing with her girls at the waters' edge. Pix taken April 2. Pictured: Ref: SPL263820 030411 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: 46-year-old Caroline Stanbury flaunted a pink bikini with her husband Sergio Carrallo on the SuperYacht with their friends. 29 Jun 2022 Pictured: Caroline Stanbury. Photo credit: A LONE WOLF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA873306_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps shows off her bikini body as she hits the beach in Tulum, Mexico. 02 Jan 2022 Pictured: Luann de Lesseps. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA817296_033.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Backgrid

It is celebrity season in Mexico! Just like Brad Pitt, Jason Bateman, and Jennifer Aniston, The Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps jetted off to the beaches of Mexico to start the new year. The 57-year-old reality star was photographed looking sensational in a tiny blue bikini while walking the shore of Tulum on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The bright blue bikini popped against her tanned skin and she accessorized with long silver necklaces to match the metal details on the swimsuit.

Luann De Lesseps bikini
Luann de Lesseps strolled the shoreline of Tulum, Mexico on Jan. 10, 2023 (Photo: BACKGRID)

The mother-of-two also accessorized with a gold upper arm cuff and peacock feather earrings. At one point, she had a straw hat on over her wavy brunette, which she left down. She used black shades to protect her eyes from the sun as she lounged on a blue towel during her beach day.

Luann De Lesseps bikini
Luann de Lesseps seemed at ease as she soaked up the sun (Photo: BACKGRID)

Although she appeared to be alone on the beach, she was not by herself in Tulum. Luann posted an adorable Instagram selfie three days ago from the white sand beach of the vacation hotspot in a carousel that also included a pic of her with singer Christine Lucas Linsley and another friend, Elena Luna. A third photo in the fun slideshow showed her smiling as she lounged on a blue beach cushion. She wore an off-white racerback tank, frayed white shorts, a beige beaded necklace, and a beige fedora.

Luann didn’t just start the new year in a bikini; she closed out 2022 by showing off her fit figure in one. On Dec. 15, she shared a stunning image of herself rocking a black string bikini as she stood on a balcony that overlooked a picturesque palm-tree-filled neighborhood. “Pre-show pool time,” she captioned the beautiful picture. The show she was talking about was likely one of three sold-out cabaret shows she had that week.

The Bravolebrity slayed in her bikini body shortly after revealing she lost weight after getting sober. “I just got to a point in my life where I am able to have a good time without drinking … it didn’t work anymore,” she said on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live in Oct. 2022. “It’s just become a lifestyle for me that is just so much better. I’m happier. I’m healthier. I lost weight.”

More From Our Partners

ad