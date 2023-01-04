Teresa Giudice, 50, Looks Incredible In Chanel Bikini While Vacationing In Tulum With Luis Ruelas

The 'RHONJ' star modeled a black bikini on Instagram and shared photos of husband Luis Ruelas and their kids all wearing white for New Year's Eve.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 4, 2023 3:38PM EST
View gallery
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas MTV Movie and TV Awards Unscripted, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Jun 2022
West Hollywood, CA - Teresa Giudice proves to be a good sport after her elimination from Dancing With The Stars. The Reality Star turned dancer stepped out with her husband Luis Ruelas and daughter Milania Giudice for a family dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood. While leaving Teresa made time to talk about her time on DWTS and who she was rooting for now. Pictured: Teresa Giudice BACKGRID USA 26 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Mykonos, GREECE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Newly married Original cast member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Teresa Giudice and husband Luis 'Louie' Ruelas are pictured traveling in style as they are seen enjoying a Helicopter ride on their Honeymoon in Mykonos. **SHOT ON 08/14/2022** Pictured: Teresa Giudice, Luis 'Louie' Ruelas BACKGRID USA 22 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice put herself on display in a tiny black Chanel bikini while posing for a photo from Rosa Negra in Tulum, Mexico on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The 50-year-old reality TV star, who is on a family vacation with new husband Luis Ruelas and their children, captioned the shot with “Tulum” and a black heart emoji.

She also posted a gorgeous group photo that included husband Luis, 47, and the children they share from previous relationships: daughters Audriana, 13, Milania, 16, Gabriella, 18, and Gia, 21, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice, and one of Luis’ sons Louie Jr., 19. His other son, Nicholas, 21, wasn’t seen in the photos. However, Gia’s boyfriend, Christian Carmichael made an appearance in the last image as he held Gia’s hand and smiled for the camera.

“White Party New Year’s Eve 2023,” Teresa wrote as a caption for those images that showed everyone matching in white for the year-end party.

Teresa and Luis obviously had a lot to celebrate as they reflected back on 2022 and that’s because they got married last August in East Brunswick, New Jersey, after getting engaged in October 2021. The wedding, and the lead-up to it, which included some family drama with brother Joe Gorga, 43, and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, 43, will be shown on the upcoming season of RHONJ.

Teresa’s RHONJ co-stars Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider attended the wedding, but Melissa and Joe skipped it. However, Teresa and Luis didn’t let their drama with Joe and Melissa stop them from enjoying the holidays. Especially since these were the first holidays they got to celebrate together since getting married.

More From Our Partners

ad