Teresa Giudice, 50, Looks Incredible In Chanel Bikini While Vacationing In Tulum With Luis Ruelas

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice put herself on display in a tiny black Chanel bikini while posing for a photo from Rosa Negra in Tulum, Mexico on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The 50-year-old reality TV star, who is on a family vacation with new husband Luis Ruelas and their children, captioned the shot with “Tulum” and a black heart emoji.

She also posted a gorgeous group photo that included husband Luis, 47, and the children they share from previous relationships: daughters Audriana, 13, Milania, 16, Gabriella, 18, and Gia, 21, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice, and one of Luis’ sons Louie Jr., 19. His other son, Nicholas, 21, wasn’t seen in the photos. However, Gia’s boyfriend, Christian Carmichael made an appearance in the last image as he held Gia’s hand and smiled for the camera.

“White Party New Year’s Eve 2023,” Teresa wrote as a caption for those images that showed everyone matching in white for the year-end party.

Teresa and Luis obviously had a lot to celebrate as they reflected back on 2022 and that’s because they got married last August in East Brunswick, New Jersey, after getting engaged in October 2021. The wedding, and the lead-up to it, which included some family drama with brother Joe Gorga, 43, and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, 43, will be shown on the upcoming season of RHONJ.

Teresa’s RHONJ co-stars Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider attended the wedding, but Melissa and Joe skipped it. However, Teresa and Luis didn’t let their drama with Joe and Melissa stop them from enjoying the holidays. Especially since these were the first holidays they got to celebrate together since getting married.