Jimmy Page, Ozzy Osbourne & More Mourn Guitarist Jeff Beck After His Sudden Death

Jeff Beck is being mourned in the rock community, Hollywood and beyond after his death at the age of 78 on Jan. 10, 2023. The legendary guitarist passed away after contracting bacterial meningitis, his rep confirmed in a statement via his official Twitter.

“On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” the statement, posted on Wednesday, January 11, read. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Tributes have been pouring in for Jeff, who is survive by wife Sandra Cash, which you can read below.

Jimmy Page

Jeff’s former bandmate Jimmy Page in The Yardbirds shared a touching and thoughtful tribute for his friend. “The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions,” Jimmy, now 79, wrote via Instagram. “Jeff could channel music from the ethereal. His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans. Jeff Beck Rest in Peace,” he added.

Ozzy Osbourne

Fellow rocker Ozzy Osbourne shared some photos of the two of them together as he reflected on good times as friends and colleagues. “I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic’s passing. What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans,” Ozzy, 74, wrote on Twitter. “It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9. Long live #JeffBeck.”

Gene Simmons

Gene Simmons shared that he was “heartbroken” over Jeff’s loss on Twitter. “Heartbreaking news to report the late, great Jeff Back has sadly passed,” the Kiss icon, 73, shared on Twitter. “No one played guitar like Jeff. Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness. RIP.”

Paul Stanley

Ozzy’s Kiss bandmate Paul Stanley also paid tribute. “WOW. What awful news. Jeff Beck, one of the all time guitar masters has died,” he reflected in a tweet. “From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever. @jeffbeckmusic.”

Paul Young

English musician Paul Young also took to Twitter to mourn Jeff. “Devastated to hear of the sudden and tragic death of legendary guitarist Jeff Beck,” he posted. “He was loved by everyone in the know; the guitarists guitarist! My condolences to his family & friends RIP,” including a crying face emoji.

Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart called his friend and former guitarist Jeff from “another planet” in a tribute post on Twitter. “Jeff Beck was on another planet. He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group and we haven’t looked back since,” the 78-year-old wrote.

He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond .

“He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond. Jeff, you were the greatest, my man. Thank you for everything. RIP,” he signed off.