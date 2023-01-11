Jeff Beck: 5 Things To Know About Legendary Guitarist Dead At 78

Jeff Beck was a legendary guitarist.

He toured with Johnny Depp in recent weeks.

Jeff died suddenly Tuesday of viral meningitis.

Jeff Beck, the legendary guitarist who toured with embattled actor Johnny Depp in recent weeks, has died at the age of 78 after a sudden illness. “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” a statement posted to his official Twitter account on Wednesday, January 11 read. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Jeff passed away on Tuesday, January 9.

Here are five things about the musician.

He’s considered one of the greatest guitarists of all time

According to Rolling Stone, Jeff was considered one of the greatest guitarists of all time, ranking fifth on their prestigious list of 100. He was also highly decorated as an artist, garnering no fewer than eight Grammy Awards and even more nominations during his high-profile career.

Jeff is a 2-time Hall of Famer

The iconic guitarist has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame not once, but twice. The first was with The Yardbirds back in 1992. He was again honored, this time on his merit as a solo artist, in 2009. At his 1992 induction, he reportedly quipped, “Someone told me I should be proud tonight … But I’m not, because they kicked me out. … They did … F*** them!”

On April 4, 2009, he was inducted as a solo artist, with Jimmy Page presenting the award and Beck performing his iconic hit “Train Kept A-Rollin” with Jimmy, Ronnie Wood, Flea, and several Metallica band members.

He counts many famous musicians among his friends

Jeff counts many of rock’s most iconic names among his friends and associates. He made two albums with Rod Stewart, and played guitar for singers including Cyndi Lauper, Joss Stone, Wynonna Judd, and Macy Gray, among others.

This is a developing story…