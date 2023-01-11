Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.

Brad further proved he’s always a Hollywood heartthrob with his fashionable outfit choice of the night. The Bullet Train actor wore a classic black tuxedo with a stylish bowtie. Brad skipped the red carpet interviews and went right into the Beverly Hilton for the 3-hour ceremony. Brad’s former long hairdo can be seen below.

Three years after nabbing his second Best Film Supporting Actor Golden Globe for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad returned to the event with another nomination under his belt, this time for his work in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon. He came up short in the category this year against Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Fans were hoping Brad would show up to the Globes with his new girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, 30. The couple just enjoyed a romantic New Year’s Eve getaway to Mexico and there was buzz that they’d be making their red carpet debut at the Globes, but that didn’t pan out. Still, Brad was beaming throughout the award ceremony and it’s probably because of Ines.

“Brad is smitten with Ines and always looks forward to spending as much time with her as possible,” an insider shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY ahead of the Globes. “It’s not hard to be because she’s obviously attractive and she’s into health which Brad is also, but she’s smart, she’s successful as VP of Anita Ko Jewelry and has really made a name for herself which is impressive to Brad.”

Brad and Ines’ romance has been heating up since they reportedly began dating in November. Since then, they have been spotted together for his birthday and, of course, New Year’s Eve in Cabo. Ines was married to Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley, but they officially separated in Sept. 2022 after three years together. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Brad “is enjoying spending time” with the jewelry designer and he’s “getting to know her better” as their relationship continues. “It is still new, but they are seeing where things go and like each other,” the insider added about Brad and Ines. “They are having a good time together.”