Brad Pitt, 55, Reveals How He Got In Shape For His Sexy Shirtless Scene In ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

Brad Pitt’s abs were the true star of ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.’ The 55-year-old hunk opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about how he physically prepared for that shirtless scene in the movie.

Brad Pitt has never looked better at 55 years old. He continues to be the ultimate Hollywood heartthrob. The actor starred as Cliff Booth in the summer hit Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and there’s a shirtless scene in the movie that had fans drooling. Ellen DeGeneres sat down with Brad and asked him whether or not he worked out like crazy to prepare for the sexy scene. “He’s a stuntman so he’s got to be, you know, physical shape,” Brad said. “So, yeah. I prepared. An actor prepares.”

He continued: “I try to stay healthy. I try to do something physical a few times a week.” Ellen pressed him for more details about his workouts and just how he got those muscles. “I hit the gym. I do some running,” he said. Brad also added that he does “throw some weights around” and does bench press. Well, those workouts clearly paid off.

Brad is having a moment these days. In addition to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, he’s starring in the upcoming space film Ad Astra. He plays Roy McBride, an astronaut who travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father. The movie is set to be released on Sept. 20. The actor recently took the Venice Film Festival by storm to promote the film and made us all swoon when he stepped out onto the red carpet.

When he got back from the Venice Film Festival, Brad stopped by Kanye West’s Sunday Service on Sept. 1. The two even shared some friendly words after the service. Brad was super casual — but still totally sexy — in a simple t-shirt, khaki pants, and a hat.