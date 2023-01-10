Prince Harry Details Steamy Hotel Hookup With Meghan Markle At Soho House In London

Prince Harry left little to the imagination when detailing a steamy encounter with Meghan Markle in 2016! In yet another excerpt from his new memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex reportedly wrote that he and the former Suits actress, now 41, shared a passionate secret tryst at Soho House in London. According to The US Sun, the excerpt includes how Harry snuck into the hotel, met up with a friend of Meghan’s named Vanessa, and used a freight lift to get to her.

“Her arms were reaching for me,” he wrote, per the outlet. “She pulled me inside and thanked her friend in one fluid motion, then slammed the door quickly before anyone saw. I want to say we hung a ‘Do Not Disturb’ sign on the door. But I don’t think there was time.”

And it didn’t end there — the controversial prince, 38, recalled that he comically hid beneath the covers when room service arrived the next morning. “Meg whispered to go into the bathroom but I preferred my hiding place,” he continued writing. The hotel assistant manager, who delivered the meal, unwittingly chatted with Meghan. “He didn’t notice the prince-shaped lump under the duvet,” Harry concluded the memory.

Harry’s latest revelation, while sweet, comes amid a number of bombshell admissions about his personal life and the royal family. He’s also shared an alleged encounter with his brother Prince William, 40, in which he claimed the latter knocked him to the floor, made assertions that his stepmother Queen Consort Camilla is “dangerous”, and shared a tense pre-wedding text exchange between Meghan and Princess Kate Middleton.

And in a heartbreaking interview with 60 Minutes, Harry admitted that he’d attempted to make himself cry by watching videos of his late mother Princess Diana , and revealed that he missed saying goodbye to his dying grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. It’s also worth noting that the book’s Tuesday, January 10 release comes just after the December streaming debut of his Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which has its own share of eye-opening revelations.

The couple married in May of 2018 and have since welcomed two children, Archie and Lilibet.