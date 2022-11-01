Meghan Markle Shares Her Busy Morning Routine With Harry, Archie & Lilibet

Meghan Markle, 41, talked about her family’s morning routine during the Nov. 1 episode of her podcast Archetypes. “So the morning rush I’m sure it’ll only get more chaotic as they get older,” the brunette beauty said during the “Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom” episode. “But for me, it’s, you know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lily, get her downstairs, then a half hour later Archie‘s up.” She then went on to say that before Archie, 3, is up she begins to prepare his lunch for the day. “Start doing his lunch box right before he’s up while I have her [Lily], getting her a little nibble, my husband’s [Prince Harry] help me get him downstairs,” the 41-year-old added before going into the breakfast details.



“I make breakfast for all three of them. It’s very important to me. I love doing it. For me it just feels like the greatest way to start the morning,” the mom-of-two said. After the kids have eaten their breakfast Meghan then feeds her three dogs and then gets the children off to school. Better Things actress Pamela Adlon, 56, chimed in and said that she hoped Harry does his part as well, to which Meghan reassured her that he does. “Oh my husband? Oh he’s great! How someone does this without a partner to help them through,” she replied. “It is so much work to be a mom when you are just trying to be a conscious parent to raise good, kind, human beings and to do that solo is the most impressive, admirable thing on the planet.”

The actress also opened up to Pamela about what it is like having a daughter. Meghan and Harry welcomed Lilibet in June 2021 and now she sees the world differently. “I first just had Archie, now I’m a mom of a daughter,” she began. “And whether I thought it was going to happen or not, it did. I see the world differently through how she is going to see the world and how she is going to look at certain women as role models. And when I look at a lot of the women that I’m speaking to on this show, you included, I want her to understand that it is not just a box you have to fit into, but you get to be a full fledged, interesting, curious, kind, strong, all the things, human being. But you also get to be a woman with a voice.”

Meghan’s podcast episode about being a mom and a wife comes nearly three years after she and Prince Harry decided to step down as senior members of the Royal Family in Jan. 2020. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” their Jan. 8, 2020, Instagram post read. Since then, the beloved couple has moved to California to a lovely $14 million mansion, per The Daily Mail.

Harry and his wife began dating in 2016 and were officially engaged by 2017. The power couple later got married in a grand ceremony in front of the Royal Family on May 19, 2018. Their son, Archie, was born nearly a year later on May 6, 2019, while Lily was born about two years later.