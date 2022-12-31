Tristan Thompson Works Out Shirtless & Gets Trolled: See Comments

Tristan Thompson, 31, flaunted his fit body in a new Instagram video that showed him working out, but not everyone seemed to like it. The athlete was shirtless and wore black shorts as he lifted heavy weights, in the clip, and appeared to be inside a gym. “Going into the New Year strong. Keep pushing 💪🏾😤💪🏾Happy New Years Everyone,” he captioned the post.

It didn’t take long for some trolls to respond with negative comments about the video. “Come on man. you [have] trainers and professional athletes all around you and you still can’t figure out the correct form smh,” one follower wrote, criticizing the way he was doing his bicep curls. “Not surprising the guns don’t grow with that form,” another follower added. A third wrote, “Lol zero form and you’re supposed to be a pro athlete” and a fourth shared, “Bro delete this.”

Despite the negative words, many of Tristan’s other followers left kind and encouraging comments. “Stay strong! Happy New Year brother!” one follower exclaimed. “Hot dad,” another wrote. Others left him hearts and smiling emojis.

Tristan’s new year workout video comes after he showed off dance moves with his lookalike daughter True, whom he shares with ex Khloe Kardashian. The doting father and the four-year-old appeared to be in a kitchen and were all smiles in a clip as they sang along to a pop song. At one point, he picked her up and spun her around as she let out a joyful laugh. “When my princess asks if daddy can dance…anything for my baby girl,” the basketball player captioned the video.

In addition to True, Tristan is the father of three other children. They include his son Prince, 6, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig, his son Theo, 1, whom he shares with Maralee Nichols, and a baby boy with Khloe. He recently made headlines for settling a paternity case with Maralee after he agreed to pay her $9,500 per month in child support for Theo, according to TMZ. The outlet also reported she’ll have sole custody.