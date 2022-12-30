Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Bring Their Families Together For Mexico Christmas Vacation: Photos

Nina Dobrev, 33, and Shaun White, 36, jetted off to Mexico for Christmas vacation — and they weren’t alone! The couple united both of their families on the holiday getaway, which they documented in respective Instagram posts. The full group, which included Nina’s mom, Michaela Dobrev, and Shaun’s parents, Roger White and Cathy White, all posed together on a boat. Nina and Shaun both included the group photo in their posts.

Nina and Shaun also took cute snapshots of each other having fun on the boat. The Vampire Diaries alum flashed a peace sign and stuck her tongue out while sitting on the boat. The retired Olympic snowboarder did an epic flip off the boat into the water. Nina also cozied up to Shaun’s sister-in-law Dominique White for a sweet girls-only photo.

For the boat day, Nina dressed in a chic white button-up shirt and matching pants. The actress also rocked a straw hat and a pair of black sunglasses. Meanwhile, Shaun wore a white and gold collared shirt and shorts, before he went shirtless to jump off the boat. He was also pictured in a black sweatshirt and black sunglasses.

Nina and Shaun have enjoyed so many special moments together since they started dating in 2019. They made their red carpet debut at the U.K. premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in May, where they looked so hot posing for photos together. And in October, Nina and Shaun showed off their epic Stranger Things Halloween costumes on Instagram. They did some gender-bending to dress as Vecna and Max Mayfield from the hit Netflix series.

While Shaun and Nina’s romance keeps heating up, HollywoodLife already got EXCLUSIVE intel that the couple could very well be ready to take their relationship to the next level, sooner rather than later.

“They have definitely discussed what it would be like to get married and have kids, the whole nine yards,” a source close to the stars revealed to HL in March. “They are so in love and can’t imagine not spending the rest of their lives together.,” the insider added. “What they have is the real deal.”