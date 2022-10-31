Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Dress As Vecna & Max From ‘Stranger Things’ In Wild Halloween Costumes

Cue “Running Up That Hill!” Nina Dobrev and her boyfriend Shaun White showed that they’re huge Stranger Things fans with their Halloween costumes on Monday, October 31. The Vampire Diaries actress, 33, and pro snowboarder, 36, did a little bit of gender-bending to dress as Vecna and Max Mayfield, respectively, from the Netflix Series. The pair clearly had a lot of fun showing off their costumes and even did their best to re-create one of the scenes where Max is attacked by Vecna.

While Shaun may have cut his long hair years ago, his costume as Max is so perfect, because he is a natural redhead (even if he wore a wig for the look). Aside from the hair, he also had a blue jacket, spot-on from the one that Sadie Sink wore in the Netflix sci-fi series. He also had a walkman and some throwback headphones on (which hopefully had a tape of Kate Bush’s Hounds of Love) in it. He also had some bloody red makeup under his eyes. Nina’s costume had a bodysuit and mask, styled to look just like the villainous Vecna (played by Jamie Campbell Bower), and she painted her long nails, dark red, fitting for the show’s antagonist.

In one of the videos that Nina posted, she led Shaun up with her hand, and he proceeded to twist his arms and legs, in a similar fashion to how Vecna got his victims in the show. At the end of the clip, she laughed and took off her mask, as Shaun fell to the ground. She also posted a photo that looked like she was making her boyfriend float off the ground. In her final photo, she showed off her full look and joked that she “went for sexy this halloween.”

Nina showed that she couldn’t help but have some more fun on her Instagram Story. She showed an outtake from their video, where she hit Shaun with her mask, as he told her to stop, because it “doesn’t happen in [the show].” She shared a few comparisons between her costume and Vecna on the show on her Story, as well as a few clips of her dancing the night away in costume.

In an Instagram post, showing off his costume, Shaun admitted that dressing as Max made him miss his old hairstyle. “Going as Max from Stranger Things this Halloween. Not gonna lie I’ve miss the long hair,” he wrote in the caption.

Both Max and Vecna are expected to return for season five of Stranger Things. The series left off with the Upside Down villain preparing to take over Hawkins, and Max was hospitalized. While fans aren’t sure what to expect just yet, co-creator Ross Duffer revealed that he and his brother Matt considered killing Max off before the next season in a July interview. “We wanted to end it with a little more of a question at the end of the season. It’s still really dark and if Max is going to be okay, we just don’t really know. We wanted to leave it up in the air moving forward into season 5.”