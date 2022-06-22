Sadie Sink Hints Max Survives ‘Stranger Things 4’ With This One Major Reveal

Sadie Sink may have given Stranger Things fans a BIG sigh of relief in regards to Max’s fate. Max was cursed by Vecna but has been saved from death (for now) thanks to Kate Bush‘s song “Running Up That Hill.” Season 4 of the Netflix series will conclude July 1 and fans are worried that their favorite characters, including Max, may die. However, Sadie, 20, did an interview with Variety on June 20 and gave some clues that Max survives for the show’s fifth and final season.

For starters, Sadie revealed that she doesn’t know what’s written in the letters Max wrote to her friends when she thought she was going to die. “In my own downtime and daydreaming, I have an idea of what she probably will want to say to each specific person,” the actress told Variety. “I don’t know anything about what the plans are for Season 5, but I’m dying to know what’s in there. I want to have a scene where the letters are read.

“I think it’s so typical Max,” Sadie added, “for her to literally be looking death right in the eye but still, she is unable to tell someone face-to-face, how much they mean to her or have a sincere conversation with someone. The fact that she has to put it into letters and not even be around when when they were read, it was like, yeah, like that adds up. But I would love to see what’s inside of those letters.”

So, that’s a good sign Max is making it out of season 4 alive. Plus, the redhead revealed that unlike David Harbour who plays Jim Hopper, she doesn’t know the ending to her character’s story. “I kind of like not knowing where her storyline is going and just being surprised when I read it, because Max herself doesn’t know what’s going to happen to her,” Sadie explained. “I guess, why should I? I genuinely have zero idea where they’re going with anything. So I will be excited to read those scripts!”

The final two episodes of Stranger Things season 4 will premiere July 1. They’re a total of about 4 hours long, so get ready for an epic conclusion to the TV event of the summer.