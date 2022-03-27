Shaun White’s Mom Stepped On Rosie Perez’s Oscars Dress & ‘It Was Bad’

The Olympic snowboarder’s mom hilariously admitted to accidentally stepping on Rosie Perez’s red Oscar gown.

Shaun White‘s mom Cathy White did something “bad” at the 2022 Oscars. As you can see in the video here, while the mother-son duo hit the Oscars 2022 red carpet, the Olympic snowboarder took to his Instagram Stories and persuaded his mom to confess to her fashion faux pas.

“Mom, can you tell them what just happened? You stepped on Rosie Perez‘s dress,” Shaun began in a short clip while attending the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. “I stepped on Rosie Perez’s dress and she’s like ‘Excuse me, excuse me.’ And I wasn’t paying attention and she couldn’t move,” Cathy hilariously admitted to the camera.

“Oh no!” Shaun replied to his mom’s confession. “It was bad, it was bad,” she added. The three-time Olympic gold medalist adorably tried to reassure his mom, “That’s awesome, it’s OK, it’s OK. That’s going to happen, just say ‘sorry’ and we move on.”

The duo laughed the incident off after their run-in with the White Men Can’t Jump star as Rosie turned heads during her grand entrance at the star-studded affair. She looked stunning as she stepped out in a figure-hugging red gown by Christian Siriano which featured a halter-style neck and long flowing train.

Meanwhile, Shaun attended the glamorous event alongside his mom instead of girlfriend Nina Dobrev. The athlete explained just days earlier why the Vampire Diaries alum could not be by his side. “I was supposed to go to Europe and meet up with Nina,” he said in an interview with Extra on March 22 at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. “I was like, ‘Hey, I got asked to do this thing, like, what do you think?’ And she was just, like, ‘You have to [go].’ … She’s like, ‘You have to do it.’”