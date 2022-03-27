Woody Harrelson, Wesley Snipes & Rosie Perez Reunite At The Oscars, 30 Yrs. After ‘White Men Can’t Jump’

What a moment! The cast of ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ reunited 30 years after the cult-classic movie premiered, to announce the Oscar for ‘Achievement In Cinematography.’

The Oscars have had its fair share of viral moments throughout its long history, and this one just got added to the list! White Men Can’t Jump stars Woody Harrelson, Wesley Snipes and Rosie Perez reunited on the Oscars stage to present the award for Achievement in Cinematography, but not before making the audience get on their feet! The trio had everyone laughing after a standing ovation, when they went through a witty banter that made everyone fall in love with the 1992 film. When Perez joked that “white men still can’t jump,” Harrelson said he proved that they could, and stated he “still can.”

“I’m in the best shape of my life, I’m in the zone!” Woody told Rosie and Wesley. “You mean zoned out, like really high!” she retorted, to which Woody said, “That is true, I wish i didn’t do that bong rip in the car,” and Wesley added that he “wished he didn’t roll with him.” “Looks like I’m the only sober one up here and some things haven’t changed in 30 years!” Rosie laughed, before revealing the nominees for Best Cinematography. “Nominated three times, this is the most I ever spoke here,” Woody cracked before announcing Dune won the award.

Now, where does this fall on the list of viral Oscar moments, that includes the wrong Best Picture announcement and Jennifer Lawrence‘s fall on the steps? Recall in 2017, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were announcing the final award of the evening, and before revealing who won Best Picture for the year, the pair looked confused as they gave the honor to La La Land. As the cast and crew of La La Land began to give their acceptance speeches, Jordan Horowitz, a La La Land producer, took the mic, waving one finger in the air and saying, “Sorry, guys, hold on. There’s a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won best picture. This is not a joke.” Cue the Twitter explosion! He went on to hold up the correct card, which said Moonlight and listed the producers’ names, as Beatty returned to explain the flub. “I wanted to tell you what happened. I opened the envelope, and it said, ‘Emma Stone, La La Land.‘ That’s why I took such a long look at Faye, and at you, I wasn’t trying to be funny!” he told the crowd, while host Jimmy Kimmel attempted to salvage the moment with a joke. ” “Warren, what did you do?!” he laughed. “Personally, I blame Steve Harvey for this.”

Another fan-favorite viral moment was at the expense of Jennifer Lawrence! At the 2013 Academy Awards, Jennifer went to accept her award for Best Actress in Silver Linings Playbook, and took a little tumble! The star, who wore a stunning light pink strapless Dior gown, tripped on the first step as she went to take stage, and let herself sit there for a moment before making her way up the stairs. “I actually don’t remember what that moment felt like when they said my name, and then I fell and it just erased everything from my mind. My full brain went blank. I can look back at it now that I’m a little bit older fondly, but for a very long time the fall thing was very sensitive,” Jennifer said of the viral moment on the ‘Absolutely Not’ Podcast in 2020, 7 years after the event.

After making it to the stage, the actress was met with a standing ovation, to which she joked, “You’re only standing up because I fell on the stairs. I feel so embarrassed.”