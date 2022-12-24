Adele Supports Megan Thee Stallion After Tory Lanez’s Guilty Verdict: ‘Get Your Peace’

Adele is supporting Megan Thee Stallion after Tory Lanez was found guilty of assault for the 2020 Hollywood Hills pool party shooting where Megan, 27, was shot in the foot. During her Friday, Dec. 23 show, which was part of her Weekends with Adele Las Vegas residency, the 34-year-old musician wished Meg a merry Christmas and peace now that the trial has come to a close. “Someone said, ‘Why doesn’t Adele have backup dancers?’ and then someone made a video of ‘Water Under the Bridge’ with Meg Thee Stallion doing the dance to it. Remember that?” Adele asked her cheering audience before sending her message of love.

“Well today, tonight, I would like to wish Meg Thee Stallion a very, very, merry, merry Christmas,” she smiled. “Girl, get the peace. Do whatever you want now, baby. I love you.”

Tory, 30, who was born Daystar Peterson, was found guilty of three charges — assault with a semiautomatic firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle — on Friday, Dec. 23 almost two weeks after the trial began. He now faces 22 years in prison and even deportation, considering he’s a citizen of Canada. His sentencing will be held on Jan. 25. 2023, according to PBS.

The rapper was originally charged in Oct. 2020 and pleaded not guilty. He also took to Twitter to defend himself. “[Time] will [tell] … and the truth will come to the light … I have all faith in God to show that,” he wrote on Oct. 9, 2022. “Love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u .”

Tory waived his right to testify during his trial, but Meg spoke in front of the jury and remembered Tory pointing a gun at her after he told her to “Dance, b—h,” per CBS News. She also said she felt “shock” and “hurt” once she realized he had shot her in the foot. She eventually needed surgery to remove the bullet fragments. The “Body” rapper also claimed Tory immediately “started apologizing” after he shot her and even offered her $1 million to sweep the incident under the rug.

However, Meg feared for her safety and took the matter seriously. Speaking out about the experience via Twitter in July 2020, she said she was “hurt and traumatized.” The July 17 tweet read, “Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.”

Along with Adele, the “Savage” singer’s boyfriend, Pardi, took to Instagram to show her support following the guilty verdict. “To any woman especially ones of color that has suffered an injustice I feel for you,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.“to any one [sic] with a daughter Sister mother niece or aunt .. I pray for their protection .. I pray for their covering .. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”