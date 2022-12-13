Adele Shares Her New Favorite Way To Exercise In Las Vegas To Maintain 100 Lb. Weight Loss

Adele is a hiking girl. The 34-year-old “Easy on Me” singer revealed that she’s taken up hiking amid her Las Vegas Residency, Weekends With Adele, during a performance over the weekend. “Guess what I’ve started doing,” she asked of her audience at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, according to the Daily Mail. “I’ve started hiking. I really like it,” she raved. “I put my headphones on and get on with it. I’m out of breath. This is a stadium-sized theatre, it’s quite a walk.”

The fun fact from the global superstar comes as she maintains her 100-pound weight loss, which she softly debuted in Oct. 2019 at rapper Drake‘s birthday bash. “Adele has never felt better in her life. She’s glowing on the outside and that is a direct reflection of how good she feels on the inside,” a person close to the British star revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in Feb. 2020. “It has taken her so much hard work and determination, she’s totally transformed her lifestyle. She does all the L.A. stuff she used to laugh at now, and she’s loving it. She drinks green juice, she hikes, she does Pilates. She has personal trainers. She won’t admit that she likes working out but she makes time for it one way or another pretty much every day.”

Adele opened up about her weight loss journey in a 2021 interview with US Vogue and revealed she never planned to drop so much weight. “I realized that when I was working out, I didn’t have any anxiety. It was never about losing weight. I thought, If I can make my body physically strong, and I can feel that and see that, then maybe one day I can make my emotions and my mind physically strong,” she recalled.

“Working out, I would just feel better,” she further explained to British Vogue. “I got quite addicted to it. I work out two or three times a day.” She went on to reveal her workout routine at the time: weights in the morning followed by a hike or boxing session. At night, she would do cardio.

Although she feels better than she ever has, Adele was subject to harsh criticism surrounding her physical transformation, which she talked about during her interview with British Vogue. “People are shocked because I didn’t share my ‘journey’. They’re used to people documenting everything on Instagram, and most people in my position would get a big deal with a diet brand. I couldn’t give a flying f—k,” she frankly stated. “I did it for myself and not anyone else. So why would I ever share it? I don’t find it fascinating. It’s my body.”

She also touched on the subject during her opening monology on Saturday Night Live in Oct. 2020. “I know I look really, really different since you last saw me,” Adele grinned. “But actually, because of all the Covid restrictions…I had to travel light and I could only bring half of me, and this is the half I chose.”

Adele’s hiking hobby coincides with another one she spoke about last week during her residency: therapy. The Grammy-winning singer told her fans at her Saturday, Dec. 10 show that she began seeing a therapist again after she originally went for her 2019 split and following divorce from Simon Konecki. “I started having therapy again because I went a few years without. I needed to start,” she admitted. “Before, obviously, when I was going through my divorce I was basically having five therapy sessions a day.”

“But I stopped holding myself accountable for my own behavior and the things I would say,” she continued. “But now I am doing it because I just want to make sure I’m topping myself up every week to make sure I can give you everything.”