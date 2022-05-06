Adele Glows In Makeup Free Portrait As She Celebrates 34th Birthday: ‘Never Been Happier’

Adele celebrated her birthday fresh-faced and fancy free in a new series of Instagram photos, saying hello to 34. “What a difference a year makes!” the hitmaker wrote in the post, which you can see here. “If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60! I’ve never been happier!”

Adele not only wore a makeup-free and unfussy hair look, she also rocked a chic black mini dress with exaggerated puff sleeves and a bejeweled bodice. “So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for,” she continued in the caption. “This is 34, and I love it here! Thank you for the birthday love as always x.”

Adele has definitely faced her fair share of trials and blessings over the past year. The “Hello” singer recently had to postpone her Las Vegas residency back in January, apologizing to fans for the unfortunate situation. “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she confirmed in a teary eyed video posted to her Instagram account at the time. She went on to cite “delays” pertaining to COVID-19.

The Grammy winner, however, returned at the end of April to announce that she could be heading back to Vegas in just a few short months. She shared that she’s reportedly in talks to reschedule her highly anticipated residency show for “late summer” at a new venue: the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood Hotel, according to TMZ. The property is part of the same company as Caesars Entertainment, which owns her original venue The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The “Easy on Me” singer and her team are “in serious talks” with Planet Hollywood, and she would have “full creative control” over the show, per the outlet. Notably, Planet Hollywood is no stranger to major residencies — playing host to Britney Spears‘ ‘Piece Of Me’ me for years, as well as Jennifer Lopez‘s ‘All I Have‘ show. Gwen Stefani‘s ‘Just A Girl’ also called PH home. Adele will also take a larger cut of sales if she is indeed moving to the new venue, which has 7,000 seats vs. Caesars Palace’s 4,100.

The Las Vegas residency was announced after the release of her highly anticipated album 30, which included lead single “Easy On Me.” The project largely deals with her divorce from husband Simon Konecki, who she split from in 2019 after eight years together and three years of marriage. The pair are also parents to son Angelo, 9. She has since moved on romantically with Rich Paul.