Mariah Carey Playfully Eyes Mistletoe As She Frolics In The Snow 3 Days Before Christmas: Watch

Mariah Carey is truly the queen of Christmas, as she played in the snow and winked at her fans just days ahead of the holiday!

December 22, 2022 11:43PM EST
Grammy Award-winning singer Mariah Carey performs Dec. 3, 2010 at the Magic Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., while taping the "Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade" TV special.
MARIAH CAREY'S MAGICAL CHRISTMAS SPECIAL, Mariah Carey, (aired Dec. 4, 2020).
CBS presents MARIAH CAREY: MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL!, a new two-hour primetime concert special from the Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey, broadcasting Tuesday, Dec. 20 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network
Image Credit: FZS / MEGA

Mariah Carey, 52, is the undisputed queen of Christmas, and she’s not letting anyone forget it! In a sweet new video posted to YouTube, the singer rocked a shiny red puffer coat and fuzzy matching boots with black leggings as she scooped up armfuls of Aspen snow to playfully toss at the camera. Her perennial megahit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” played in the background while Mariah chased and then snuggled a little white snow-loving dog. Mariah also stood under the mistletoe, waving at the camera and winking flirtatiously before showing off a beautiful set of Christmas decorations with a sign that read “Believe.”

“I always wish for snow!!!” The Grammy winning artist captioned the YouTube short, alongside emojis of Christmas trees, snowflakes, and a heart. It was just another friendly reminder that Mariah, who you’ve undoubtedly heard on a loop all month with her beloved Christmas hit, completely owns the holiday. In fact, the ballgown wearing diva was seen just days ago singing a mother-daughter duet with her adorable 11-year-old Monroe during her CBS Christmas special on December 20th. They sweetly performed “Away In A Manger” while wearing matching white dresses onstage.

In the comments thread, it was clear Mariah’s effort to kick up even more holiday spirit was a success. “Sending loads of love, hugs, light, and tons of joy everyone’s way this holiday season!!! Hoping everyone has a very merry Christmas!!” commented a fan, while another wrote, “I’m so jealous she’s in Aspen and I can’t even go hope her and her family have the best Christmas ever love her!!”

Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey (FZS / MEGA)

“It kind of looks like she’s recreating her iconic music video for this smash hit haha,” quipped a third. “Merry Christmas Mariah!” As for the legend herself, she once told Elle why the pursuit of a magical Christmas remains central to her life and career. “I think it’s just that longing that I had as a child, that I always wanted things to be perfect for the holidays,” she told the magazine in 2020. “And they never were.”

