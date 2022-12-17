Mariah Carey Is Glam In White Fur Jacket Outside NYC Show As She Counts Down To Christmas

Mariah Carey, 52, looked bundled up and warm as she wore a fashionable outfit on Friday. The singer rocked a white fur jacket with a hood and black heeled boots as she stepped outside in New York City, NY to head to her Madison Square Garden Christmas show. She also accessorized with sunglasses and had her hair down as she stopped to greet fans waiting for her and sign autographs.

The talented songstress carried a bottle of water and a black Sharpie marker as she made her mark on several photos and flashed a smile to nearby cameras. She looked comfortable, warm, and excited and hopped into a luxury bus before she headed to the venue to perform her Christmas-related concert.

Mariah’s latest outing comes after she broke a new record with her smash hit 1994 Christmas song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” It returned to the top spot on the Hot 100 Billboard charts for nine total weeks and became the first tune to be number one at four different times. Those times included 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Mariah took to Instagram shortly after the chart-topping news made headlines to share a photo of herself holding a framed article that announced the amazing Billboard feat. She wore a black tank top and dark blue jeans as she she happily posed with someone from the outlet. “Grateful,” she captioned it.

When Mariah’s not getting attention for her incredible talent on her own, she’s doing so with her adorable look-alike daughter Monroe Cannon, 11. The duo captured hearts when they took the stage together to sing “Away in a Manger” during Mariah’s Toronto, Canada show earlier this month. In a video from the special night, they both sat near a Christmas tree and wore gorgeous white dresses as they soothingly belted out the lyrics, while showcasing harmonies, to the holiday song, and the audience couldn’t hold back their enthusiastic cheers.