Mariah Carey Rocks Crop Top & Unbuttoned Jeans On Cover Of ‘W’ Magazine: Photos

Christmas is almost here and that means it’s Mariah Carey’s time to shine and she sure did when she graced the cover of W Magazine’s Volume 6 The Holiday Issue. The 52-year-old showed off her toned abs and tiny waist in a low-cut white tank top and a pair of jeans that were unbuttoned at her waist.

Mariah wore a low-cut white ribbed Dior tank top with a pair of skintight Dior skinny jeans that were unbuttoned at the waistband. Her abs were on full display and she accessorized with a massive diamond butterfly necklace. Her hair was down in loose waves with her hair parted to the side and bangs pushed off to the side.

As if the photos couldn’t get any sexier, Mariah rocked an Adrienne Landau by Saulo Villela faux-fur coat with jeans. Under the coat, she wore a white Dior tank top and the same diamond butterfly Chopard X Mariah Carey necklace and ring.

In another photo, Mariah wore a plunging white Intimissimi tank top with a cropped, pale yellow Miu Miu jacket and a mid-rise tan tight maxi skirt. Another outfit she wore was a black silk Polo Ralph Lauren ensemble featuring a long-sleeve shirt that was unbuttoned at the chest revealing ample cleavage styled with a matching pair of mid-rise pants.

Not only did Mariah look gorgeous, but she also shared how much she loves Christmas and what it’s like celebrating at her house, “I create my own Christmas moment. I mean, Santa Claus visits us. He comes with his reindeer. I am not exaggerating – this is the truth. By the way, before my kids were born, I did all the same types of things. That’s just how it is with me and Santa and the reindeer.” Mariah’s magazine cover hits newsstands on December 6.