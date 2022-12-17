Mariah Carey Is The Queen Of Christmas In White Gown With High Slit In NYC: Photos

Mariah Carey looked elegant in a sequin gown as she stage for her final Christmas 2022 show in NYC.

December 17, 2022 5:45PM EST
Grammy Award-winning singer Mariah Carey performs Dec. 3, 2010 at the Magic Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., while taping the "Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade" TV special. Carey sings two songs - "Oh Santa" and "All I Want For Christmas is You". Also in the festive parade are TV presenters Ryan Seacrest and Maria Menounos. Seacrest and Menounos co-hosted the special from the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida while Mariah's husband Nick Cannon hosts from Disneyland Resort in California. Performers also included Amber Riley, Selena Gomez, Lee DeWyze, Debby Ryan and Darius Rucker. Photographers: Matt Stroshane and Mark Ashman. Pictured: Mariah Carey,Mariah Carey Ryan Seacrest Disney Minnie Mouse Maria Menounos Mariah Menounos Ref: SPL230548 031210 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
....November 27 2012, New York City....Singer Mariah Carey pretapes her Christmas Tree lighting performance at the Rockerfeller Plaza on Novemberin New York City......By Line: Zelig Shaul/ACE Pictures......ACE Pictures, Inc...tel:Email: Newscom/(Mega Agency TagID: acephotos304291.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
....November 27 2012, New York City....Singer Mariah Carey pretapes her Christmas Tree lighting performance at the Rockerfeller Plaza on Novemberin New York City......By Line: Zelig Shaul/ACE Pictures......ACE Pictures, Inc...tel:Email: Newscom/(Mega Agency TagID: acephotos304306.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA

Mariah Carey, 52, was the vision of Christmas in New York City! The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer wore a stunning white gown accented with silver sequins as she took the stage for her final holiday themed show on Friday, Dec. 16, delighting fans with her festive (and sexy) ensembles. The latest gown featured a thigh high slit amid the tulle layered skirt which was attached to a fitted bustier style bodice. She added a matching tiara to tie it all together.

Mariah Carey is seen on stage in a white gown on Dec. 16, 2022. (Brian Prahl/MEGA)

After the show, she kindly stopped for a brief meet and greet with fans outside of Madison Square Garden. Mariah — who goes by the name “Mimi” to her nearest and dearest — stayed warm in a white furry jacket with a smart hood as she braced the cool east coast temperatures. Never to be seen in flats, Mariah sported a pair of black boots with a sky high heel as she snapped selfies and signed a few autographs.

Mariah looked elegant as she performed her last Christmas show of the year. (Brian Prahl/MEGA)

Mariah announced her series of Christmas shows — dubbed Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! — back in November as part of a broadcast special with CBS and streaming platform Paramount+. The show kicked off in Toronto, Canada on Dec. 9 followed by a second show at Ontario’s Scotiabank Arena on Dec. 11 where she had an assist on-stage from adorable daughter Monroe Cannon, 11. She then returned home to the Big Apple for two sold-out shows on Dec. 13 and Dec. 16.

The Grammy winning superstar is easily one of the most associated celebrities with Christmas due to her timeless album Merry Christmas which was released in 1994. The project includes her chart topping hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which she co-wrote with Walter Afanasieff. The song went on to become one of the best selling singles of all time, which has spawned different versions and remakes by other artists. In 2011, Mariah also collaborated with Justin Bieber for the “SuperFestive” edition.

“I know it’s like ‘ha ha she loves Christmas,’ no I literally do,” she said to Naomi Campbell on her YouTube series No Filter with Naomi back in 2020. “I know people are like ‘you love Christmas!’ and they make fun of me, but it’s okay because I do. I actually do. It’s what I love,” she added.

