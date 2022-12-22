Christine Brown’s Daughter Gwendlyn, 21, Shades Robyn: ‘I Don’t Really Like Her As A Person’

Christine Brown and Kody Brown‘s daughter Gwendlyn, 21, has a lot of thoughts about her family’s wild drama. Gwendlyn released a YouTube video on Dec. 21 where she watched and reacted to an episode of Sister Wives from earlier this season. Gwendlyn called out her stepmom Robyn Brown, 44, who is Kody’s only wife left, after Christine, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown all recently ended their marriages to Kody.

“I do feel less about Robyn from watching this, but I feel like that’s not very fair from me ’cause I don’t really like her as a person,” Gwendlyn said in the video. “So, it’s probably not a completely valid response. But watching her makes me like her less for sure,” she added.

Gwendlyn, who recently got engaged to her partner Beatriz Queiroz, speculated how Robyn’s being treated by Kody, 53, now that she’s his last polygamous wife. “I imagine she’s not still getting the same princess treatment, but I imagine she’s still getting more and receiving kinder attention from him,” Gwendlyn said. The TLC star also revealed that Robyn didn’t wish her a happy birthday recently, though Robyn did greet Gwendlyn’s fiancee at a family function.

As for her parents’ divorce, Gwendlyn explained that she fully supported Christine’s decision to leave the marriage when it happened.

“I was like, ‘You’re leaving? Good for you!’ She told me she was moving and divorcing my father all at the same time, so I was all hype for her,” Gwendlyn shared. “Obviously I love her and obviously I visit her all the time, but she was going home and I was happy for her. And I didn’t really love the relationship they had. And she’s doing really great now.”

This season of Sister Wives has been filled with drama. It all started when Christine officially announced that she had left Kody back in Nov. 2021, which finally aired on the show in Nov. 2022. Since then, both Janelle, 53, and Meri, 51, have split from Kody. Both breakups were confirmed in the TLC special Sister Wives: One on One.

“I am separated from Janelle,” Kody confirmed in the special. Regarding his marriage to Meri, he said in a confessional, “I don’t really consider myself married to Meri. If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me.”

Now, Kody is only married to Robyn. Robyn became Kody’s fourth wife in 2014. Kody has a total of 18 kids that he shares with Christine, Janelle, Meri, and Robyn.