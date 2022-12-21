Jennifer Lopez, 53, Reveals Her Secret Skincare & Makeup Routine In New Video

Jennifer Lopez, 53, spilled the tea when it comes to her skincare and makeup routines. As she broke down all the products and regiments she does on a daily basis, Jennifer explained that her glow is, in part, due to health and happiness. “I am in perfect health always. My family is in perfect health always. I am youthful and timeless at every age. My life is full of abundance, joy and love,” she said on Instagram in the video posted on Dec. 21.

She got started with a product from her very own JLo Beauty line, specifically, the cleanser dubbed “Hit Single.” In the past, she’s explained she always starts with cleaning her face to remove residual makeup from the day before and oils.

“I’ve always had a very simple skincare routine,” she said to her millions of followers. “I know there was a lot of rumors back in the day that I was very into these expensive cleansers, and I had to douse myself in La Mer and stuff like that. That really wasn’t true,” she clarified of past reports about how she keeps her skin so glowy. Notably, she did finish her routine with La Mer’s $75 lip balm.

Other items she used to “set the stage” included the olive oil infused That J.Lo Glow Serum ($79), followed by the the SPF 30 That Big Screen Moisturizer ($55). To keep her under eyes hydrated, she used Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops ($21). Of course, Jennifer is known for her love of scented candles — and had the Le Labo Santal 26 Candle ($82) lit the entire time as she went through her meticulous skincare routine.

The “Jenny From The Block” singer then moved onto makeup, starting with the Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer ($14). Like pal Kim Kardashian, the Bronx native is also a fan of contouring, which she used a bronzer for on her chin, nose, cheekbones and forehead. Other items included the YSL Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Concealer Pen ($38) for a brighter under eye, followed by Chanel Vitalumière Makeup ($60), which she apparently owns in varied shades for a perfect match.

For the eyes, Jen turned to the Tom Ford Eye Color Quad Palette ($90), describing the look as “soft” — paired with the It Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Mascara ($26, and, per J.Lo, “the most important part”). She shouted out fellow singer Rihanna for her Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb ($20), finishing the routine with the Beautyblender Bounce Liquid Whip Cream Blush ($22).