Kim Kardashian Slays In Completely Sheer White Bikini While Lounging In The Ocean

Just when we thought Kim Kardashian couldn’t get any sexier, the 42-year-old posted stunning photos of herself in a bikini. Kim posted a slideshow of pictures wearing a white bikini that was wet and see-through while sitting in the ocean at the beach.

Kim posted the slideshow with the caption, “Life tip- do you.” In the slideshow were three photos – each one sexier than the next. In the first photo, Kim sat on the ocean floor while wearing a white spaghetti-strap bikini top with a scoop neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The bottom half of the top was soaking wet, making it see-through. She looked off into the distance while her long platinum blonde hair was down in beach waves.

In the second photo, Kim was kneeling on her knees while wearing the completely see-through two-piece. She was wiping the hair out of her face as she looked up to the sky with her eyes closed. Her incredibly toned abs and tiny waist were on display, as were her bare nipples which could be seen through the sheer fabric of the top. She styled the top with matching, high-rise bottoms, which were also see-through. In the last photo, Kim looked into the camera with no makeup on as her hair was down and parted in the middle.

Just a day before, Kim posted a photo of her on the beach with her kids while the sun was setting. In the photo, her face couldn’t be seen but her toned figure was on display. She rocked a strapless black bikini top with a pair of matching, low-rise bottoms.

If there’s one thing for sure about Kim, it is that she loves a good bikini, and aside from these swimsuits on her trip, she recently posted photos of herself wearing a black Skims bikini from her brand’s holiday shop. In the photos, Kim wore an extremely tiny black triangle top with black rhinestones on it that barely covered up her chest and she styled it with matching, super skinny, low-rise bottoms that had thin straps on the side that rested high up on her waist.