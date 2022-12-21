Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Bring Her Sons To Disneyland For Family Day Out: Photos

There’s no better place to prepare for the holidays than Disneyland. Gwen Stefani and her husband Blake Shelton treated her sons to a special day at the theme park on Monday, December 19. The “Hollaback Girl” singer, 53, was seen with two of her boys Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, in new photos from the outing, and it seemed like the family all had a magical time together.

The family was spotted spending time in the Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge section of the park, and it’s clear that they loved checking out the attractions from “A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.” Gwen sported a red top and a bag pair of ripped jeans, as well as comfortable-looking sneakers. She also accessorized perfectly with Minnie Mouse ears with a pink bow in the center. Zuma rocked a white sweater and jeans. Apollo sported a gray camo jacket and black sweats, and he showed his Star Wars fandom with a Baby Yoda cap. Matching his stepson, Blake, 46, was seen in another photo with a classic green camouflage jacket and a trucker hat, as well as jeans and boots, as he walked behind Apollo and waved to fans.

Gwen shared a look at their trip to Disneyland with a short video on her Instagram. She included a shot of Goofy and a brief clip of the family on one of the rides, as “Deck The Halls” played. “Had the most magical time at Disneyland,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “All the pretty lights + decor felt like I was walking thru a winter wonderland.”

It’s not clear if Gwen’s oldest son Kingston, 16, was with them for the outing, but it’s clear that they had a great day. Gwen shares her three boys with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Since tying the knot with Blake in 2021, it’s clear that he’s an amazing stepdad to the three boys. He opened up about his relationship with the kids in an interview with People earlier this month. “Even though I’m a stepparent, I take that job very seriously,” he said. “The kids see me as a very important person in their life. [When they ask], ‘Why isn’t Blake here?’, I take that stuff to heart. I’ve made plenty of money, but you can’t buy time back. I don’t want any regrets.”

For Christmas, Gwen opened up about how she loves traditions with her husband in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal. “Blake likes to make new traditions every year. We do this thing called a timpano dome, which is an Italian dome, it’s kind of like a lasagna within a pizza,” she said.