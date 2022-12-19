Lauren Sanchez Sizzles In Mini Dress At Surprise 53rd Birthday Dinner Thrown By Jeff Bezos

Black Ops Aviation founder Lauren Sanchez rang in her 53rd year around the sun with her billionaire boyfriend, Jeff Bezos, 58, and friends on Dec. 19. The brunette beauty looked gorgeous on Monday when she rocked a plunging little black dress to celebrate her birthday. Lauren’s deep-cut dress featured silver embellishments and a triangle cutout front and center. She opted to style her long tresses in chic loose curls and looked elegant with a glossy nude lip.

No, this is not a Kardashian/Jenner. It’s Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/Ph8IfaDcU8 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 19, 2022

The mom-of-three even took to Instagram to share a carousel of videos and photos from her special day. “I just wanted to express my gratitude for the amazing experiences and love that I’ve received for my birthday,” her lengthy caption began. “First and foremost, I was blessed to have such an incredible birthday celebration thrown by my dear friend Laura Andreeseen (my wonder twin), from the helicopter cake, to the poem she wrote, to the most beautiful setting in the world.”

Lauren gushed that her birthday celebration was “filled with the most incredible and supportive women,” including Kim Kardashian, 42, Kris Jenner, 67, and media personality Kimora Lee Simmons. “It was pure perfection. The room was filled with the most incredible and supportive women, and I am so grateful to call them all friends,” Lauren continued.

Later, she thanked her “love” Jeff for surprising her with a lavish dinner. “Then…my love surprised me with an intimate dinner where he gave a speech that had everyone in the room laughing and crying,” she added. The Bezos Earth Fund Vice Chair concluded her sweet message by thanking her children. “And, of course, my children each had their own special way of saying happy birthday which filled my heart. They truly mean the world to me. I have never felt more loved and appreciated. Thank you to everyone who made me feel so special and blessed on my birthday,” Lauren wrote.

Kris even took to her Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the celebrations, along with a message for her dear friend. “Happy birthday to gorgeous @laurensanchez!! You are beautiful inside and out and are the most amazing friend, mom, partner, sister and always there for everyone you know and love!!!”, the 67-year-old gushed. “I hope your special day is magical and may all your days be filled with love, peace, health and joy!! Love you!!!!!” Lauren’s dinner took place at Horses in Hollywood, per The Daily Mail, which also reported was where Jeff and rapper Jay-Z dined in November.

In addition, Lauren and Jeff posed alongside Kimora while at the dinner party. The fashion designer took to Instagram to share a series of photos, including a selfie with Kim, to wish Lauren a Happy Birthday. “Such a fun day with my girls. Thank you @laurenwsanchez for bringing us together to celebrate beautiful you happy birthday!”, the 47-year-old wrote. The news anchor and Jeff have been seeing each other since the later part of 2018, per TMZ. The Amazon founder was previously married to novelist MacKenzie Scott, 52, from 1993 until their 2019 divorce.