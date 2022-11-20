Jeff Bezos’s GF Lauren Sanchez Reveals She Will Go Into Space Next With An All-Female Crew

Lauren Sanchez, 52, is getting ready to head to space in 2023. The girlfriend of Jeff Bezos, 58, recently sat down with CNN for her first ever joint interview with her Amazon founder beau and talked about all kinds of topics, including how attainable she believes space travel is. Jeff, who also founded aerospace manufacturer and spaceflight services company Blue Origin, said he believes everyone will be able to go to space in the future before Lauren talked about her plans to head there with an all-female crew.

“It’ll be a great group of females,” Lauren said about the trip. “I do [believe space travel will be attainable for everyone],” Jeff added. “Let me give you an example. The Wright brothers flew this tiny little plane, just a couple hundred feet. And if you told the Wright brothers a hundred years from now, there’s going be a 787 that carries 400 people, they’d laugh.”

In addition to talking about space, Jeff and Lauren opened up about their charitable work and how Jeff, who is a billionaire, plans on donating most of his money to those in need throughout his life. Last week, they awarded country music singer Dolly Parton the Bezos Courage & Civility Award, a $100 million grant given to an individual they feel is trying to make the world a better place. She was the third recipient of the prestigious honor and they both felt excited about helping make a difference.

“The work that we’re doing with the Bezos Courage and Civility Award I think needs to have a voice,” Lauren said. “And the people that we’ve chosen so far, Van Jones, Jose Andres, Dolly Parton, they all have such stories to tell. I just feel honored to be able to be a part of what they’re doing for this world.”

Lauren and Jeff didn’t only talk about business during their latest interview. They also talked about their own relationship, which started around late 2018, and how much they “love” each other. “Lauren is the most generous, most big-hearted person that you would ever meet. So, she is an inspiration in that way,” the smitten businessman said. “She never misses a birthday. The network of people that she gives birthday presents to is gigantic. And that’s just a small example.”

“We can be kind of boring,” Lauren added while laughing. “I would say normal. We have dinner with the kids. That’s always fun and a great conversation. There’s seven between us, so there’s a lot of discussion. And then we watch a movie … by committee. It takes a long time to find that movie.”