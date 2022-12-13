Howard Stern Calls Meghan Markle & Prince Harry ‘Whiny’ After Netflix Documentary

Howard Stern trashed Meghan and Harry's Netflix doc and called them the 'boring' version of the Kardashians. He even predicted that the couple might get divorced.

December 13, 2022 11:17AM EST
Howard Stern has no love for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after watching their new Netflix docuseries. “It’s been painful,” Howard, 68, said about the doc to his co-host Robin Quivers on the Dec. 12 episode of his SiriusXM radio show, per Mediaite. “I wouldn’t stay with it, but my wife [Beth Stern] wants to watch it, so, you know, we have shows we watch, but they come off like such whiny bitches. I gotta tell you man, I just don’t get it.”

The host of The Howard Stern Show said he does have “empathy” for Harry, 38, because of the death of his mother Princess Diana, but he’s still not a fan of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “When those two start whining about ‘Wah wah wah, and they don’t like me’, and she [Meghan] wants to be beloved in this country, but man, oh man,” Howard said. “It’s just very weird to watch two people who keep screaming, ‘We wanted our privacy, we wanted the press to leave us alone.’ And then what is their special that they put out on Netflix — showing you them and their kids and their life. It’s like the Kardashians except boring. You know what I mean?”

Howard also called Meghan, 41, and Harry’s situation with the Royal Family “troubling,” and questioned if their life was really that bad when they were living in the U.K before they quit their jobs as senior working royals. “Is this your career talking about how humiliated you were being part of, I don’t know, living in a castle — and it’s hard to relate to. It’s like, it looks pretty terrific to me,” Howard said.

As Howard and Robin wrapped up the conversation, the radio show host predicted that Harry and Meghan’s marriage, which has been going strong for over four years now, may not last. “I think he’s eventually not gonna dig her. I’m telling you,” he said.

The first three episodes of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan premiered Dec. 8 and focused on the couple’s lives before they met as well as their first date and the impact their relationship had on those around them before and after it went public. The second installment, which will be released Thursday, Dec. 15, will be focusing more on their lives after getting hitched, including when they decided to leave royal life and make a private life for themselves in Southern California.

