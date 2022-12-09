Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, Stuns In Bikini Top At Celine Show: Photos

It would appear that stunning looks run in the family! Reese Witherspoon‘s daughter, Ava Phillippe, 23, rocked a black bikini top while attending the Celine fashion show in Los Angeles on Dec. 8. The 23-year-old beauty’s ensemble also featured a matching pinstripe set complete with a mini skirt and button-up blouse. Ava styled her bright-orange tresses in chic beach waves and accessorized the look with black open-toe heels and a white leather Celine purse.

The only daughter of the Legally Blonde actress also took to her Instagram Story on Thursday evening to show off her look. Ava posted an up-close shot of her accessories, which also included several gold cuff bracelets and a large ring on her index finger. “@Celine!”, she captioned the snapshot, along with a few glitter emojis. Later in the evening, Ava also shared a black-and-white photo of the Celine runway and showcased the large light installation of the brand’s logo.

Ava was also amongst other A-list celebrities that evening. Other stars who showed up to catch the latest Celine fashion included Elvis star Austin Butler, 31, singer Doja Cat, Friends actress Courteney Cox, Paris Hilton, and many more. Austin was also in attendance to notably watch his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, 21, close out the fashion show. Even Kaia’s mom, Cindy Crawford, 56, showed up to support her daughter that evening, making it a complete family event.

And despite the complete hair makeover from blonde to orange hair, Ava still resembles her beautiful momma. The night out in L.A. also comes just two months after Reese told Today with Hoda & Jenna that she doesn’t think they look alike. When host Jenna Bush Hager exclaimed, “Wait, y’all are twins!”, Reese did not agree. “She and I don’t see it that much,” she said. Later, she also chatted with the hosts about being a mom to three kids. “You establish a different relationship,” the Oscar-winner continued. “First of all, you’re managing them a lot when they’re little and it’s very physical. And then it’s more emotional support. And suggestions, not telling them what to do when they get a little bit older.”

Reese shares her two of her children with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, who she was married to from 1999 until their 2008 divorce. Later, she married actor Jim Toth, 52, and together they welcomed their son, Tennessee James Toth, 10, in 2012. And out of all her children, Ava is the oldest, at just four years older than her brother Deacon Reese Phillippe, 19.