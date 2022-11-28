Kanye West & Kim K.’s Ex Ray J Reunite For Dinner With Right Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos

Kanye West, 45, was once again in the company of controversial figures on Sunday, November 27. Ye dined with British writer and right-wing extremist Milo Yiannopoulos, 38, at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. They were joined by rapper Ray J, 41, who infamously made a sex tape with Kanye’s ex wife Kim Kardashian almost 20 years ago. JAY-Z and Beyonce were also eating at the same restaurant, but at a different table than Kanye and his crew.

Milo, a former editor for Breitbart News, became notorious on the internet after he harassed video game developer Brianna Wu, who came out asking for more feminist video game characters, according to The Washington Post. He’s been responsible for online hate speech against Islam, feminism, and the LGBTQ community. He was permanently banned from Twitter in 2016 after his followers several harassed actress Leslie Jones. Milo recently served as an intern for controversial Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green. He’s been a supporter of former President Donald Trump, though Kanye has expressed interest in wanting Milo involved in his 2024 presidential campaign, according to Billboard.

Kanye’s dinner took place a few nights after hung out with far-right activist Nick Fuentes and Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago. Ye has been spewing anti-Semitic remarks and he received even more backlash for spending time with Fuentes, who has been banned on all major social media platforms for his controversial behavior, including claims that the Holocaust didn’t happen. On his YouTube show called “America First,” Fuentes described Jewish people as “a hostile tribal elite” and called the state of Israel “the anti-Christ,” per Newsweek.

Kanye has lost billions after businesses cut ties with him for making antisemitic remarks. Although his ex wife Kim Kardashian did not publicly speak out against Kanye specifically, she did condemn antisemitism in an Instagram post where she showed support for Jewish people at the time. Kanye appears to now be focusing on his next presidential run and his relationship with Trump.