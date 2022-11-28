Jill Biden Debuts White House Christmas Decor With 77 Trees, Life-Sized Replicas Of Family Dog & More

First Lady Jill Biden showed off the latest White House Christmas decorations in a pair of tweets on Monday, November 28. As she decked the halls in classic holiday looks, she included life-size models of her and President Joe Biden’s dog Major and cat Willow for a special family look. The first lady shared that she wanted to bring a classic American theme to the decorations: “We The People,” inspired by the preamble to the Constitution. “For this year’s holidays at the White House, we hope to capture the spirit embodied in the very idea of America: We the People,” she wrote.

The replicas of Major and Willow were seated inside two large books with more smaller books stacked beneath them and opened alongside of them, next to a fireplace under a portrait of President Abraham Lincoln. Both had pages with the inscription “We The Children” written beside them. “Embodied in the idea of We The People is the promise of the next generation,” it said in Major’s book. “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from our family to yours,” the other book read. Besides the literary displays, there were also two large Christmas trees and stockings lining the fireplace.

When unveiling the decorations, Jill Biden gave a speech speaking more on the “We The People” theme. “When our country comes together, we are stronger. What we share is so much greater than the things that pull us apart. The soul of our nation is and has always been: We The People,” she said.

Besides the personal touch of Major and Willow models, much of the other decorations were holiday season classics, including massive Christmas trees, doorways covered in gold ornaments, wreaths, red bows and curtains, so many string lights, and fake snow. Tying into the theme, the decor also included a model of the White House with the constitution behind it, with the “We The People” preamble on full display. The White House holiday displays include 77 trees throughout the presidential residence, and over 83,000-holiday lights, according to a press release.

In a welcome letter describing the decor, the Bidens explained the theme further. “As our country gathers for the holidays, traditions may vary, but our shared American values — a belief in possibility, optimism, and unity — endure each season,” they said. “During your visit to the People’s House, through rooms full of history and holiday décor, in the mirrored ornaments and reflective lights, our hope is that you feel at home and find yourself in the great story of America. May the promise of We the People light our path forward into the New Year and bring us together always.”

Before the decorations were formally displayed, Dr. Biden had teased the display in a tweet video with music set to “Carol of the Bells” with lights going on in one of the miniature White House displays. “The holidays have arrived,” she wrote.

During their first Christmas in the White House in 2021, Biden had shared that the theme was slightly different but still spread holiday cheer. “Inspired by the acts of kindness and experiences that lifted our spirits this year, decorated rooms in the White House reflect the Gifts from the Heart that unite us all: faith, family, friendship, the arts, learning, nature, gratitude, service, community, peace, and unity,” she wrote at the time.