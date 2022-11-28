Alyssa Milano Tweets That She Gave Back Her Tesla In Protest & Elon Musk Claps Back

Image Credit: CraSH/imageSPACE / P&P / MEGA

Alyssa Milano, 49, isn’t messing with Elon Musk, 51, anymore. The actress/activist decided to trade in her Tesla and told the whole world about it via his other company, Twitter, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

I gave back my Tesla. I bought the VW ev. I love it. I’m not sure how advertisers can buy space on Twitter. Publicly traded company’s products being pushed in alignment with hate and white supremacy doesn’t seem to be a winning business model. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 26, 2022

“I gave back my Tesla. I bought the VW ev. I love it,” Alyssa, an outspoken left-wing activist, tweeted. Explaining her decision to ditch Elon-related businesses, she went on to say, “I’m not sure how advertisers can buy space on Twitter. Publicly traded company’s (sic) products being pushed in alignment with hate and white supremacy doesn’t seem to be a winning business model.”

While Alyssa was trying to protest Twitter’s decision to reinstate Donald Trump’s account, many popped in to point out the unsavory origins of her replacement vehicle, which she said was an electric Volkswagon.

The VW gave Elon an easy clap-back. Pointing out the irony of the Charmed star’s new ride, he replied with a laughing emoji and 100 to a tweet from conservative comedians the Hodgetwins which noted that VW was “literally founded” by the Nazis. Volkswagon was founded in Germany in 1937 under Adolf Hitler’s Nazi government as a state-owned enterprise, per Volkswagon’s site. After the war, the company would be essential to the German economy’s recovery.

The richest man in the world’s Twitter takeover has been less-than-smooth. He acquired the company in late Oct. for $44 billion, per the New York Times. Not long after taking over, he implemented sweeping lay-offs, many of which were later reported to have happened in error. Mayhem continued with the rollout of a new paid verification feature, which allowed people to impersonate everyone from Coca-Cola, to Nintendo to Elon himself.